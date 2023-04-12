GALLATIN — Lebanon scored three times in the top of the seventh inning Monday night to win an 18-16 slugfest over Gallatin.
Katelyn Clemmons singled home the tie-breaking run for the Lady Blue Devils, who finished with 17 hits.
Lebanon built a 10-3 lead midway through the third inning before the Lady Wave roared back to take a 10-9 edge in the fifth. Each team scored five runs in the sixth. But Gallatin, which also had 17 hits, couldn’t answer in the bottom of the seventh.
Laina Knight hit two doubles and Lillie Beth Waddle four singles as each drove in five runs for Lebanon. Clemmons, Teagan Fetcho and Maci Hodge had two RBIs apiece.
Clemmons and Hodge doubled as they, Fetcho, Knight and Alyssa Horne had two hits apiece.
McKenzie Jordan pitched four innings in relief of starter Knight and picked up the win.
Friendship’s Clark 2-hits Westmoreland in 3-1 victory
Friendship Christian scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday to beat visiting Westmoreland 3-1.
Claire Miller singled home the go-ahead run. Bell Nokes knocked in the insurance score.
Charley Clark pitched a seven-inning two-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts. Westmoreland’s run in the fourth inning was unearned.
FCS tied the score in the bottom of the fourth on Khloe Smith’s RBI single.
Friendship finished with eight hits, including two each by Clark and Isabella Wilson as the Lady Commanders climbed to 14-6 for the season.
Lady Bears double up Dickson County 8-4
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet doubled up Dickson County 8-4 in non-district softball action Monday night.
The Lady Bears built an early lead on Dickson County’s wildness as Chloe Younggren, Taylor Haymans, Brookelynn Aldridge and Hailey Stewart drew bases-loaded walks in the first inning. Cali Hughes singled home a second-inning score.
Annalise Mecklenburg survived Dickson County’s three-run first to earn the win in the circle. She allowed eight hits in seven innings.
Mt. Juliet finished with five hits, including two by Karli Costley.
Lebanon’s Horne two-hits Gordonsville
Alyssa Horne held Gordonsville to two hits in four innings of a 5-0 Lebanon win in the Blue Devil Bash last Friday.
The Lady Devils jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead with Horne singling home the first score. She had two of Lebanon’s six hits.
In the circle, Horne struck out three and walked two.
At the plate, Keeli Davis doubled and drove in two runs.
The Lady Devils dropped a 6-4 decision to Riverdale the following day as Lebanon’s rally from a 6-1 deficit fall short in the fourth inning.
The Lady Warriors jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Cali Leverette and an RBI single by KK O’Neil.
Keeli Davis doubled in a run in the Lebanon fourth. The other scores came home on an error and a hit by Alyssa Horne.
McKenzie Jordan pitched the first inning and took the loss. Horne hurled two innings and Aundrea Huddleston the fourth. The trio surrendered nine hits.
Horne had two of Lebanon’s six hits. Davis and Huddleston doubled.
Wilson has big day as Friendship falls to CA, beats Houston County
CLARKSVILLE — Friendship Christian fell to host Clarksville Academy 3-1 last Friday before beating Houston County 9-3 in a darkness-shortened game.
Emily Woodall’s two-run single in the sixth inning snapped a 1-1 tie for Clarksville Academy.
Isabella Wilson went 3-for-3 for Friendship, driving in the Lady Commanders’ run in the top of the sixth. FCS outhit Clarksville Academy 8-6.
Charley Clark walked two and struck out four in six innings for Friendship.
Against Houston County, Wilson broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the top of the fourth, one of her four hits and three RBIs.
Friendship scored five times in the fifth, and final, frame to break the game open as the Lady Commanders climbed to 13-6 for the season going into a busy week which started with games Monday with Westmoreland, Tuesday with Davidson Academy and today against Clarksville Academy.
FCS finished with 12 hits to Houston County’s five. Bell Nokes drove in two runs as she and Clark collected two hits apiece. Gabby Lowe also knocked in two scores.
The game was played at CA, which has no lights, because Houston County’s field in Erin was unplayable.
The Fighting Irish’s coach is former Cumberland coach Heather Stanfill, who made this the inaugural Be Awesome game in memory of her brother, Billy Dee Ross, for whom CU’s stadium is named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.