Registration is now open for kids ages 4 — 12 for Lebanon Youth Football & Cheer’s fall 2022 season.
Practice for tackle football will begin July 18 with the regular season running through October.
LYFC absorbed the former Wilson Wildcats football program this season. Lebanon will also host a full schedule of home games this fall in Lebanon, with a major announcement concerning home games coming soon.
“This should be our biggest year to date,” said Brandon Woodson, LYFC secretary. “We fielded seven teams last year and could field as many as 11-12 this year. This year it looks like we will have two fields to use for home games as well. We have even started a preseason conditioning program for the kids during the weekends in June. “
Cost per child is $200, which covers use of a helmet, uniform (jersey and integrated pants), insurance and league fees. Parents can register online at www.LebanonYouthFootballandCheer.org. Parents interested in coaching are encouraged to reach out to LYFC via the website or social media. Registration closes July 18. LYFC is a member of TYSA, serving Middle Tennessee communities.
