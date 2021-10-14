Leddon earns MSC Bluegrass Defensive Player of the Week

Cumberland linebacker Champ Leddon earned Mid-South Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the 14-10 upset victory over the No. 21 Cumberlands Patriots, as announced Monday by the league office.
The Locust Grove, Ga., native was all over the field Saturday night as he posted 12 total tackles, with two of them being for loss. The dozen stops mark the third time this season he has recorded double-digit tackles in a game. Leddon is leading the team with 49 total tackles, with 24 solos and 25 assists. He is currently ninth in the NAIA with 9.8 tackles per game.
This is Leddon’s first MSC Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week honor this season and second of his career.
The Phoenix travel to Campbellsville, Kentucky, to take on the Campbellsville University Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CDT.
