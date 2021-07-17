Cumberland University head football coach Tim Mathis announced the addition of veteran coach Don Lee to the football staff.
Lee is a veteran coach who has made several stops as a head coach and defensive coordinator. He will serve as the team’s defensive line coach. His latest coaching job was defensive coordinator at John Carroll High School.
Lee served as the head football coach at four universities: Virginia University of Lynchburg from 2014-2016, Concordia College Alabama from 2012-2014, Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois from 2009-2010 and Belhaven University in Mississippi from 2005-2008.
His most successful tenure was at Belhaven where he led the Blazers to their first winning season and a Mid-South Conference championship in 2006. The team ranked sixth in the nation in total defense.
Lee broke into college coaching at Middle Georgia College in 1995 and made stops at Southwest Baptist University and the University of the Cumberlands.
He is a Middle Tennessee native, who played defensive end at Page High School near Franklin before a college career at Olivet-Nazarene University from 1990-1993.
Lee graduated from Olivet-Nazarene in 1995 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education. He and his wife, Anitra, have two children, Ka’Niyah and Don Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.