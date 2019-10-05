LGCC Senior Scramble

Submitted to The Democrat

Tommy Heflin, brothers Bob and Dick Pack, Billy Mayfield and Robert King shot 11-under July 25 to win the Lebanon Golf & Country Club Senior Scramble.

LGCC Senior Scramble

