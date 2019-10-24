LGCC Senior Scramble 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted to The DemocratKen Dill (from left), Ronnie Sloan, All Long, Bill Macri and Vickie Macri shot minus-14 to win the Oct. 3 Lebanon Golf & Country Club Senior Scramble. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Watertown falls into loser's final LSSD breaks ground on Jones Brummett Elementary School Jockeying for playoff positioning in Week 10 Wilson County Commission picks Ali to fill District 17 vacancy Caution urged when hunting from tree stands Panelists discuss preventing child abuse Bucs' Winston, Titans' Mariota crashing at same time Domestic violence awareness Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStandoff ends peacefullyPhillip Wayne EdwardsDeath NoticesWilson County's Paint WilCo project receives recognitionDeath NoticesLebanon Senior Citizens Center celebrates 40 years'American Idol' contestant thrills groupPotential roadblocks to Project Sam ariseLebanon man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl-laced heroinHartsville prison's warden mum on details of assault Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 26 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.