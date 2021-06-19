Terry Horne, CPA, Haston Home Improvement and Isenhour Door won the 14U, 10U and 8U championships, respectively, in the Lebanon Girls Softball Association tournament championship games played Thursday at Baird Park.
14-UNDER
Terry Horne, CPA 6, Tim Tomlinson Homes 5
Lilyana Poli drove in the winning run for Terry Horne as she doubled. Leah Jones tripled and Alyssa Horne doubled and singled.
Lucy Deffendall and Kylie Taylor also singled. Maddye Mckenzie doubled and singled for Tim Tomlinson. Katrina Brown doubled while Gracie Carey singled.
10-UNDERHaston Home Improvement 12, Hydrocare 2
Blakelyn Martin tripled and Addison Haston doubled as they, Halle Bond and Cami Ford singled for Haston. Haston and Martin each drove in four runs.
8-UNDERIsenhour Door 11, Smile Solutions 7
Mileigh Silcox tripled, doubled and singled for Isenhour while Eliza Williamson doubled twice. Ansley Apple, Scarlett Biddle, Brooklyn Buchanan, Cheyenne Kauffman, Stella Scott and Avery Smallwood each singled twice and Noa Lovelace and Malayiah Seay once apiece.
Hannah Hubner drove in three runs on a triple, double and single for Smile Solutions.
Hannah Martel singled three times; Emmalee Bringhurst, Pyper Davis, Gracie Lindsey, Kennedy McCue, Adalyn Pfountz, Genevieve Robertson, Henley Simmons and Emmalin Sweeney twice each and Isabelle Hodge and Camilla Humes once apiece.
