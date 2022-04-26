Friday night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
eight and UNDER Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 16, Adam Wright Design 6Kennedy McCue homered twice and singled for Bulow while Lyla Mae Craighead tripled and singled.
Avery McDowell singled twice and Adelyn Long and Aubrie Wright once apiece as all three doubled.
Millie Donegan, Avery Harris and Ella Moore each singled twice and Lynnlee Biddle, Finley Braundmeier and Tori Doll once apiece.
Presley Mayberry and Emmie Thompson singled as they and Amelia Mruk doubled for Adam Wright. Brooklynn Miller singled three times, Hayden Johnson and Annabel Mruk twice each and Mariah Logue, Ryleigh Pettit and Maily Quinche once apiece.
Cedar City RV 22 Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 5Norah Dunlap and Natalie Russell homered and singled for Cedar City while Austyn King and Tessa Lewis singled as they and MaKenna Malone doubled. Marley Pyburn singled three times and Everleigh Harp, Laekin King and Adalynd Theiring twice each.
Ansley Apple and Sariah Grooms tripled for Straight Shot while Jillian Lanning doubled and Layla Crocker, Bailey Dahlen, Zoe Higgins and Mackenzie Sellars singled.
six and UNDER Hometown Team 10, J Davidson Builders 4Laurel Hager singled twice as she and Nora Glover doubled for Hometown. Sara Kaye Moyers singled three times; Rolanda Dowell, Emerson George and Daisy Howes twice each and Story Chase and Amelia Hanna once apiece.
Ryan Deffendall homered for J Davidson. Lylah Aderhold tripled as she and Miya Doll doubled. Lola Trammel singled twice and Camyron Cooper, Dylan Mae Lalka and Emrie Blaike Thompson once each.
PEE WEE Mortgage Investors Group vs. Mucho Love MusicParker Bryan and Shaohannahh Heath homered and singled for Mortgage.
Ophelia Bible, Fury Cunningham, Ella Grace Garvin, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal and Lakelyn Thompson each singled twice twice.
Avilynn Barger, Ella Cunningham, Mia Cunningham, Ellie Eiermann, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, Kennedy Leslie, Eloise Oxley, Amelia Plotts, Clara Smith and Ensley Whittington each singled twice for Mucho Love.
No score was kept for the game.
