Monday-night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDERDick’s Sporting Goods 11, Lebanon Monument 10
Sadie Mosley doubled as she and Avalyn Broach homered for Dick’s.
Ligon & Bobo 17, Lyons Pump Company 0
Amiyah Hodge drove in six runs for Ligon & Bobo on a double and singled. Allie Guarino singled twice and Raelyn Andrews, Camryn Flowers, Rylee Rogers and Kaytlin-Sue Williams once each. Hodge struck out six batters from the circle.
10-UNDERPJ’s HVAC 8, Journey’s 7
Journey’s pitcher Sydney Russell struck out six batters.
Harper Hall drove in two Journey’s runs on a triple and single while Chloe Parsley and Aubrey N. Smith singled.
Homes By Huber 11, Relentless 4
Noa Lovelace doubled twice and Reese Sellars and Hadley Williams once each for Homes. Rylee Stanley singled twice and Jordyn Swan once.
8-UNDERSmile Solutions 18, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 12
Gracie Lindsey doubled twice and singled, Maggie Whitnel singled twice and Gracie Patton once as all three tripled for Smile Solutions. Emmalee Bringhurst and Adalyn Pfountz each singled three times and doubled. Henley Simmons singled three times; Addie Adkisson, Channing Randolph, Ralyn Rogers and Audrey Wiley twice each and Hayden Hudgens once.
Ansley Apple drove in four Straight Shot scores on two triples, a double and single. Jillian Lanning singled twice and Sariah Grooms once as they and Millie Ray Sewell doubled. Layla Crocker singled three times, Kyley Hale and Mackenzie Sellars twice each and Chloey Bryant and Bailey Dahlen once apiece.
Cedar City 15, Adam Wright Design 13
Brooklynn Miller and Jentrie Scott doubled and singled for Adam Wright. Hayden Johnson and Presley Mayberry each singled three times; Penelope Clark, Annabel Mruk and Ryleigh Pettit twice apiece and Alannah Hale, Mariah Logue and Amelia Mruk once each.
