Permobil edged Mucho Love Music 6-5 Thursday as the Lebanon Girls Softball Association 6-under tournament began at Baird Park.
The other age groups finished their regular seasons Thursday and began their tournaments last night.
Camille Kegley drove in the the winning run.
Scarlett Beath homered and singled for Permobil. Valerie Thompson doubled as she and Ruby Tyree tripled while Reagan Anderson doubled and singled. Arya Oliver singled twice and Kegley once.
14-UNDER
Southeast Impressions 13, Hometown Team 7
Makayla Ardissono singled twice and homered for SEI while Bailey Woods tripled twice and singled and Anna Logan doubled and singled. Madelyn Patton singled twice and Clark Rusbridge once.
Carly Allen homered for HometownTeam while Bailey Crowe and Lucy Deffendall singled.
Archadeck 9, Relentless Pursuit 3
Aubrey N. Smith homered and singled for Archadeck while Aisha Thompson doubled twice and Kylie Geisenhoffer once. Ava Lanning, Rylee Stanley and Lexxi Williams each singled twice and Ja’Ziyah Jackson once.
Amelia Friedhof doubled for Relentless Pursuit while Aria Morquecho singled twice and Hadleigh Gant and Brelyn Christenbury once each.
10-UNDER
Lyons Pump Company 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2
Oakley Collins and Harper Nelson doubled and singled for Lyons. Hadley Williams doubled while Scarlett Biddle and Carlee Ward singled. Collins struck out eight batters.
Annabel Mruk and Kendra Yost singled for Dick’s.
PJ’s HVAC 7, Rackley Roofing 4
Emmalei Polk singled for PJ’s.
8-UNDER
Ryan Roofing 19, Ligon & Bobo 14
Austyn King homered twice and singled twice for Ryan. Nora Glover singled twice and Presley Hackett once as both homered. Vivian Logue had two doubles and two singles. Lynnlee Biddle and Presley Mayberry singled as they and Lakyhia Lattimore doubled. Mariah Logue singled three times.
TUESDAY 14-UNDER
Hometown Team 12 Archadeck 11
Carly Allen drove in five Hometown runs on two triples and a single while Lucy Deffendall doubled. Bailey Crowe singled twice and Kathleen Chilelli once.
Kylie Geisenhoffer tripled for Archadeck while Aubrey N. Smith and Aisha Thompson doubled and Harper Hall singled.
Southeast Impressions 18, Relentless Pursuit 17
Makayla Ardissono drove in five SEI runs on a homer, triple and two singles. Bailey Woods doubled twice and Alyvia Barnabi, Anna Logan and Madelyn Patton once each as all four singled twice. Madelyn Liddle singled twice and Hillary Davis and Clark Rusbridge once apiece.
Lillian Fulton homered twice, tripled and singled for Relentless while Brelyn Christenbury homered, doubled and singled. Amelia Friedhof singled twice and Mary-Kate Taylor once as both doubled. Hadleigh Gant singled twice and Aria Morquecho and Alannah Wolbles once each.
10-UNDER
Adam Wright Design 8, PJ’s HVAC 7
Addie Adkisson and Sadie Davis each singled twice and Layla Crocker, Bailey Dahlen and Gracie Patton once apiece for Adam Wright.
8-UNDER
Ligon & Bobo 12, Bates Ford 3
Presley Mayberry doubled three times for Ligon & Bobo while Nora Glover and Mariah Logue each singled twice and doubled. Austyn King and Vivian Logue each singled twice and Halstyn Andrews, Presley Hackett, Paige Talavera and Lynnlee Biddle once apiece.
Promise Manier tripled twice as she, Lila Driver and Audrey Wiley doubled for Bates Ford. Rolanda Dowell, Daisy Howes, Sophia Hatter and Addie Theiring singled.
6-UNDER
Permobil 3, Mucho Love Music 2
Ruby Tyree singled twice and tripled for Permobil. Arya Oliver, Reagan Anderson, Mia Cunningham, Raelyn Steele and Valerie Thompson each singled twice and Scarlett Beaty and Ella Cunningham once apiece.
Aislyn Christenbury and Julia Thompson each singled twice and Addie Butler, Avilynn Barger, Liyah Gaines, Addie Stafford and Paislee Wilson once apiece for Mucho Love.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Wilson Bank & Trust vs. Mortgage Investors Group
Elizabeth Harlan, Saylor Whited, Charlotte Freese, McKynlee Stephens, Cross Mitchell, Camilla Brown, Avery Angel, Rowan George and Oaklyn Christenbury each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
Corleigh Conrad and Nalahni Vantrease doubled and singled for Mortgage Investors while Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Ellie Eiermann, Lakelyn Thompson, Ensley Whittington, Tiegan Kaiser and Makaleigh Oneal each singled twice.
Lebanon Monument vs. Mortgage Investors Group
Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Mary Grace Ford, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller, Riley Appleyard, Amina Frey, August Wilson and Kendall Youngs each singled twice for Lebanon Monument.
Ellie Thompson homered twice for Mortgage. Tiegan Kaiser homered, Corleigh Conrad tripled and Ensley Whittington doubled as all three singled. Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Lakelyn Thompson, Makaleigh Oneal and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice.
