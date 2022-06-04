Regular-season ending Lebanon Girls Softball Association games were played Wednesday and Thursday night at Baird Park:
14-UNDERLebanon Monument 8, Dick’s Sporting Goods 6
Avalyn Broach, Amelia Friedhof, Alice Pierce, Harper Hall singled for Dick’s.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 8, Lyons’ Pump 5
Raelyn Andrews doubled while Allia Guarino, Amiyah Hodge and Addison Sellars singled for Ligon & Bobo. Briana Campbell doubled and Makayla Ardissono and Harper Neal singled for Lyons.
10-UNDERPJ’s HVAC 8, Wilson Bank & Trust 7
Mallory Evetts, Kate Lanning, Sydney Mae Russell and Allie Spears singled for PJ’s.
Jaycee Patterson tripled and singled for Wilson Bank. Jaci Andrews and Gracie Lowery singled as they and Lily B. Goad doubled. Kaylen Hale singled twice and Addison Whitlock and Adaylan Pfountz once each.
Homes By Huber 13, Journeys 7
Jaila Kelly doubled twice and Mileigh Silcox and Rylee Stanley once each as all three tripled for Homes. Noa Lovelace singled.
Smile Solutions 13, Bulow 2
Gracie Lindsey drove in six Smile scores on a homer, double and single. Emmalee Bringhurst, Adalyn Pfountz, Channing Randolph and Henley Simmons each singled three times and Addie Adkisson, Hayden Hudgens, Gracie Patton, Maggie Whitnel and Audrey Wiley once.
6-UNDERHometown Realty 10, J Davidson Builders 9
Lola Trammel doubled twice and singled for J Davidson.
Randalynn Chandler, Dylan Mae Lalka and Emrie Blaike Thompson each singled three times; Camyron Cooper, Miya Doll and Penelope Wesson twice apiece and Lylah Aderhold and Ryan Deffendall once each.
14-UNDERLebanon Monument 11, Lyons Pump Company 5
Cayleigh Lea homered twice for Lebanon Monument while Audrey Jones drove in four runs on a homer and single.
Elizabeth Bowker and Londen Bridgers each singled twice and Morgan Diehl once.
Makayla Ardissono and Aspen Burks singled for Lyons.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral 7, Dick’s Sporting Goods 6
Amiyah Hodge tripled and drove in two runs for Ligon & Bobo while striking out six batters. Allie Guarino and Addison Sellars doubled and Blakely Sellars singled.
Sadie Mosley tripled, Carly Allen doubled and Avalyn Broach singled for Dick’s.
10-UNDERJourney’s 8, Relentless Pursuit 1
Aubrey N. Smith drove in two Journey’s runs as she and Harper Nelson singled.
Hadleigh Gant singled for Relentless.
Homes By Huber 13, PJ’s HVAC 6
Jaila Kelly homered to center field and doubled for Homes while Reese Sellars tripled and Noa Lovelace, Mileigh Silcox and Rylee Stanley doubled and singled. Jordyn Swann and Kendra Yost each singled twice and Hadley Williams once.
Kate Lanning drove in two PJ’s runs and tripled while Emmalei Polk and Sydney Mae Russell singled.
8-UNDERCedar City RV 12, Smile Solutions 9
Marley Pyburn tripled three times and singled for Cedar City. Natalie Russell tripled as she and Laekyn King singled twice and doubled. MaKenna Malone and Adalynd Theiring each singled three times, Tessa Lewis twice and Norah Dunlap, Everleigh Harp, Camilla Humes, Austyn King and Josi Ward once apiece.
Adalyn Pfountz singled three times and homered for Smile while Emmalee Bringhurst had four singles and two doubles.
Henley Simmons singled three times, Gracie Lindsey and Audrey Wiley twice each and Hayden Hudgens and Maggie Whitnel once apiece.
6-UNDERSoutheast Impressions 6, J Davidson Builders 1
Kynslee Primm doubled for SEI. Finley Illobre, Ella Miller and Lynleigh Patterson each singled three times; Emma Satterfield, Shania Smith and Sadie Steakley twice apiece and Addilyn Angel, Julia Thompson and Brynn Yarbrough once each.
Lola Trammel doubled and singled for J Davidson while Dylan Mae Lalka singled twice. Randalynn Chandler, Camyron Cooper, Ryan Deffendall and Pasleigh Taylor Pace singled.
Final standings 6-UNDERSoutheast Impressions | 10-2
Hometown Team | 8-4
J Davidson Builders | 0-12
8-UNDERSmile Solutions | 11-1
Cedar City RV | 10-2
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetic | 6-6
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting | 2-10
Adam Wright Design | 1-11
10-UNDERHomes By Huber | 11-1
PJ’s HVAC | 8-4
Journey’s | 7-5
Relentless Pursuit | 3-9
Wilson Bank & Trust | 1-11
14-UNDERDick’s Sporting Goods | 8-4
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home | 8-4
Lebanon Monument | 5-7
Lyons Pump Company | 3-9
