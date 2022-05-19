Monday and Tuesday results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
TUESDAY 14-UNDER
Lebanon Monument 9, Lyons Pump 8
Cayleigh Lea homered as she, Leah Jones and Bailey Woods doubled for Lebanon Monument while Elizabeth Bowker, Londen Bridgers, Morgan Diehl and Audrey Jones singled.
Alyvia Barnabi stole six bases Aspen Burks three for Lyons.
10-UNDERPJ’s HVAC 11, Relentless Pursuit 3
Emmalei Polk doubled twice for PJ’s while Mallory Evetts singled.
Adeline Davis and Kaydence Manning singled for Relentless Pursuit.
8-UNDERSmile Solution 19, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 12
Gracie Patton doubled twice and singled for Smile Solution while Channing Randolph, Henley Simmons and Averly Smith each singled twice and doubled.
Emmalee Bringhurst singled four times; Gracie Lindsey, Adalyn Pfountz and Ralyn Rogers three times each and Addie Adkisson and Maggie Whitnel twice apiece.
Bailey Dahlen singled twice and Chloey Bryant and Millie Sellars once each as they and Kyley Hale doubled for Straight Shot. Ansley Apple, Zoe Higgins and Millie Ray Sewell each singled three times; Layla Crocker, Jillian Manning and Promise Manier twice each and Mackenzie Sellars once.
Cedar City RV 20, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 6
Natalie Russell singled three times and tripled for Cedar City. Laekyn King and Josi Ward each singled three times and Tessa Lewis twice as they and MaKenna Malone doubled.
Norah Dunlap finished with four singles; Camilla Humes, Austyn King, Marley Pyburn and Adalynd Theiring three each and Everleigh Harp two.
Finley Braundmeier singled twice and Avery Harris once as both doubled for Bulow. Millie Donegan, Adelyn Long, Kennedy McCue, Avery McDowell and Aubrie Wright each singled twice and Lynlee Biddle, Lyla Mae Craighead and Ella Moore once apiece.
Hometown Team 7, J Davidson Builders 6
Lola Trammel drove in three J Davidson runs on a double and two singles.
Ryan Deffendall, Dylan Mae Lalka, Emrie Blaike Thompson and Randalynn Chandler each had two singles and Camyron Cooper and Penelope Wesson one apiece.
PEE WEEMortgage Investors Group vs. Permobil
(No score kept)
Parker Bryan, Ella Grace Garvin, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal, Lakelyn Thompson and Valerie Thompson each singled twice and Ophelia Bible and Harper Weldy once each for Mortgage.
Kaylee Primm and Eden Wassell doubled and singled for Permobil while Scarlett Beaty, Mary Grace Byrd, Oaklyn Chase, Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli and Raelyn Steele each singled twice.
MONDAY 14-UNDERDick’s Sporting Goods 8, Ligon & Bobo 7
Lucy Deffendall stole four bases, Sydney Mae Russell three and Alice Pierce two for Dick’s.
Lyons Pump Company 11, Lebanon Monument 10
Alyvia Barnabi doubled while Aspen Burks and Harper Neal singled for Lyons.
10-UNDER
Wilson Bank & Trust 10, Relentless 6
Haylen Hale doubled twice for Wilson Bank. Lily B. Goad and Addison Whitlock each singled twice and Jayce Patterson once.
PJ’s HVAC 7, Journey’s 2
Sydney Russell struck out eight batters for PJ’s.
Harper Hall doubled for Journey’s while Harper Nelson and Chloe Parsley singled.
Cedar City RV 18, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 12
Marley Pyburn singled twice, tripled and doubled for Cedar City while Camilla Humes doubled twice. Natalie Russell singled twice and Tessa Lewis once as both doubled. Norah Dunlap singled four times, Laekyn King and Adalynd Theiring three times each; Austyn King, MaKenna Malone and Josi Ward twice apiece and Everleigh Harp once. Humes had seven putouts and Russell seven assists.
Aubrie Wright homered, doubled and singled for Buylow. Millie Donegan and Avery McDowell each doubled twice and Finley Braundmeier once as they, Lyla Mae Craighead and Kennedy McCue doubled. Adelyn Long singled twice and Avery Harris once.
6-UNDERSoutheast Impressions 4, J Davidson Builders 3
Lynleigh Patterson singled twice and doubled for SEI. Addilyn Angel, Finley Illobre and Ella Miller each singled twice and Kynslee Primm, Emma Satterfield, Shania Smith, Sadie Steakley, Julia Thompson and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
Lola Trammel doubled and singled for J Davidson. Camyron Cooper singled three times, Dylan Mae Lalka and Emrie Blaike Thompson twice each and Ryan Deffendall, Pasleigh Taylor Pace, Ariana Walker and Penelope Wesson once apiece.
