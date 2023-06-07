Results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played during the last week at Baird Park:
MONDAY
14-UNDER
Archadeck 10, Southeast Impressions 5
Kylie Geisenhoffer drove in two Archadeck runs and singled.
Clark Rusbridge drove in an SEI run as she and Bailey Woods singled.
Hometown Team 12, Relentless Pursuit 6
Carly Allen drove in four Hometown runs and Lucy Deffendall two on a triple, double and single apiece while LaBreion Kirkendoll doubled and singled. Bailey Crowe, Kathleen Chilelli and Londen Bridgers each singled twice. Allen struck out five batters from the circle.
Aria Morquecho and Amelia Friedhof doubled for Relentless. Brelyn Christenbury singled twice and Emery Dowdy, Jaidyn Griffith and Mary-Kate Taylor once each.
10-UNDER
Adam Wright Design 7, Rackley Roofing 5
Gracie Patton singled for Adam Wright. Carly Hodge struck out four batters in two innings.
10-UNDER
Lyons Pump Company 10, PJ’s HVAC 2
Carlee Ward doubled for Lyons while Oakley Collins struck out seven.
8-UNDER
Cedar City RV 14, J Davidson Builders 8
Irelyn Christenbury singled three times and tripled for Cedar City. MaKenna Malone doubled twice and Ashtyn George once as both singled. Harper Rendell and Lola Trammel each singled three times; Randalynn Chandler, Finley Illobre and Ralyn Rogers twice apiece and Millie Ray Sewell once.
Laurel Hager doubled twice and singled for J Davidson. Emerson George, Dylan Mae Lalka, Lynleigh Patterson, Everleigh Harp, Zoe Higgins and Blake (no last name given) each singled twice and Ryan Deffendall once.
6-UNDER
Richard Whitener 13, Permobil 7
Ophelia Bible homered while Bella Norris and Emrie Blaike Thompson doubled as all three singled for Richard Whitener. Payton Hackett and Emma Satterfield doubled. Ellie Outson singled twice and Larkin Mofield, Clara Smith, Lainey Caven, Evelyn Liddle and Reagan Mercer once apiece.
Reagan Anderson drove in three Permobil runs on three singles while Camille Kegley doubled and singled. Scarlett Beaty and Ruby Tyree each singled twice and Arya Oliver and Ellie Eirman once apiece.
FRIDAY
10-UNDER
Lyons Pump Company 8, Dick’s Sporting Goods 5
Hadley Williams homered as she, Scarlett Biddle, Oakley Collins and Carlee Ward singled for Lyons. Collins struck out eight batters.
Jolene Cleaver, Jillian Lanning and Kendra Yost doubled for Dick’s.
PJ’s HVAC 10, Rackley Roofing 8
Emmalei Polk and Camilla Humes singled for PJ’s.
Aubrie Wright doubled for Rackley while Adelyn Long and Addie Theiring singled.
8-UNDER
Ryan Roofing 14, Cedar City RV 4
Anna Ingram singled twice, tripled and doubled for Ryan while Hayden Johnson doubled twice and singled. Addilyn Angel singled three times, Lily Ashe twice and Ellie Ryan once as all three doubled. Glenna Pettit singled three times, Ansley Goolsby and Jurnee Neuble twice each and Savannah Henderson and Aubrey Long once apiece.
MaKenna Malone drove in three Cedar City runs on a homer and triple.
Bates Ford 12, J Davidson Builders 7
Rolanda Dowell tripled for Bates Ford. Promise Manier and Addie Theiring singled as they and Mattie Earps doubled. Sophia Hatter singled three times, Ava Williams twice and Brielle Moler, Ariana Walker and Lila Driver once apiece.
Lynleigh Patterson doubled twice for J Davidson. Laurel Hager had three singles, Emerson George two and Camyron Cooper, Everleigh Harp and Arya Miller one each.
Richard Whitener 6, Permobil 4
Emma Satterfield singled twice and Reagan Mercer once as they and Payton Hackett doubled for Richard Whitener. Larkin Mofield, Evelyn Liddle and Emrie Blaike Thompson each singled twice and Ophelia Bible, Clara Smith, Lainey Caven, Jurnee Mercer, Bella Norris and Ellie Outson once apiece.
Scarlett Beaty doubled for Permobil. Arya Oliver, Reagan Anderson, Ella Cunningham, Camille Kegley and Ruby Tyree each singled twice and Mia Cunningham once.
Richard Whitener 9, Mucho Love Music 3
Ophelia Bible tripled and singled for Richard Whitener. Payton Hackett, Clara Smith and Bella Norris each singled twice and Larkin Mofield, Lainey Caven, Jurnee Mercer, Reagan Mercer, Ellie Outson, Emma Satterfield and Emrie Blaike Thompson once apiece.
Addie Stafford doubled and singled for Mucho Love. Addie Butler, Emily Brandenburg, Aislyn Christenbury, Liyah Gaines and Paislee Wilson each singled twice and Avilynn Barger and Julia Thompson once apiece.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Lebanon Monument vs. Wilson Bank & Trust
Harley Hinson doubled and singled for Lebanon Monument. Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller, Paisley Turnage, Riley Appleyard, Amina Frey, August Wilson and Kendall Youngs each singled twice.
Avery Angel, Camilla Brown, Oaklyn Christenbury, Rowan George, Isabella Hughes, Olivia Carey, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
THURSDAY
14-UNDER
Relentless Pursuit 14, Southeast Impressions 4
Amelia Friedhof singled for Relentless.
Bailey Woods singled twice and Makayla Ardissono, Alyvia Barnabi, Anna Logan and Clark Rusbridge once each for SEI.
Archadeck 15, Hometown Team 6
Ja’Ziyah Jackson homered and drove in four runs for Archadeck. Ava Lanning singled as she and Ja’Myah Jackson doubled. Kylie Geisenhoffer singled twice and Harper Hall, Aubrey N. Smith and Rylee Stanley once each.
10-UNDER
Lyons Pump Company 15, Adam Wright Design 1
Harper Nelson tripled as she and Carlee Ward doubled for Lyons while Oakley Collins doubled twice and singled. Haiden Schultz singled twice and Adalynn Dunaway once. Collins struck out nine batters from the circle.
Sadie Davis singled for Adam Wright.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 10, PJ’s HVAC 6
Jillian Lanning singled for Dick’s.
Jaci Andrews singled for PJ’s.
8-UNDER
J Davidson Builders 17, Ligon & Bobo 7
Lynleigh Patterson singled three times and Camyron Cooper once as both tripled for J Davidson. Emerson George doubled twice and singled while Ella Miller singled three times and doubled. Everleigh Harp had four singles, Laurel Hager three, Dylan Mae Lalka two and Blake Thompson one.
6-UNDER
Permobil 5, Mucho Love Music 1
Ella Cunningham drove in three runs as she, Camille Kegley and Pasleigh Taylor Pace doubled and singled for Permobil. Scarlett Beaty singled twice and Arya Oliver, Reagan Anderson and Ruby Tyree once each.
Emily Brandenburg singled twice and Addie Butler, Fury Cunningham, Liyah Gaines, Ella Miller, Addie Stafford, Julia Thompson and Paislee Wilson once each for Mucho Love.
