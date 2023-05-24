Results from Monday games of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER
Relentless Pursuit 10, Southeast Impressions 4
Amelia Friedhof doubled and singled for Relentless Pursuit. Lillian Fulton turned an unassisted double play at shortstop, catching a popup and doubling the runner off at second base.
Bailey Woods tripled, Makayla Ardissono doubled and Anna Logan, Madelyn Patton and Allie Rollin singled for SEI.
Archadeck 11, Hometown Team 10
Rylee Stanley tripled and singled for Archadeck. Ava Lanning drove in three runs and singled as she and Aubrey N. Smith doubled. Ja’Myah Jackson singled twice and Kylie Geisenhoffer once.
Carly Allen doubled and Lucy Deffendall singled for Hometown Team.
10-UNDER
PJ’s HVAC 6, Rackley Roofing 5
Avery Smallwood doubled as she and Natalie Russell singled for PJ’s.
JaTehya Neuble drove in two runs as she and Ryleigh Pettit singled for Rackley.
Lyon’s Pump Company 9, Dick’s Sporting Goods 3
Oakley Collins homered and struck out seven batters for Lyon’s.
Jillian Lanning doubled as she and Kendra Yost singled for Dick’s.
8-UNDER
Ligon & Bobo 14, Cedar City RV 13
Mariah Logue singled three times and homered while Presley Hackett doubled twice and singled for Ligon & Bobo. Austyn King and Vivian Logue each singled twice and Paige Talavera once as mall three doubled. Nora Glover singled four times, Lynnlee Biddle three times, Lakyhia Lattimore twice and Halstyn Andrews once.
MaKenna Malone tripled and singled for Cedar City while Ellie Trammel doubled twice and singled. Irelyn Christenbury singled twice and Ralyn Rogersonce as both doubled. Ashtyn George and Harper Rendell each singled three times and Randalynn Chandler, Finley Illobre and Rayleigh Petty once apiece.
6-UNDER
Permobil 7, Mucho Love Music 3
Arya Oliver and Pasleigh Taylor Pace doubled and singled as Permobil won for the first time. Scarlett Beaty, Krissi Thompson and Ruby Tyree each singled twice and Reagan Anderson, Mia Cunningham, Ella Cunningham, Sara Hyde, Camille Kelgey and Raelyn Steele once apiece.
Aislyn Christenbury, Fury Cunningham, Ella Miller and Julia Thompson each singled three times and Avilynn Barger once for Mucho Love.
FRIDAY
14-UNDER
Archadeck 15, Southeast Impressions 3
Aisha Thompson homered and Alice Pierce singled for Archadeck.
Relentless Pursuit 15, Hometown Team 4
Brelyn Christenbury doubled as she, Emery Dowdy, Hadleigh Gant, Jaidyn Griffith, Mary-Kate Taylor, Alannah Wombles, Addison Cornish and Amelia Friedhof each singled twice for Relentless Pursuit. Aria Morquecho and Anistasia Lahr singled.
Mercedeez Marsh and Londen Bridgers each singled twice and Carly Allen, Ensley Wood and Emery Bibbings once apiece for Hometown Team.
10-UNDER
Lyons Pump Company 15, Rackley Roofing 2
Alannah Hale tripled for Lyons while Oakley Collins drove in three runs on two singles. Collins also posted eight strikeouts from the circle.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 11, Adam Wright Design 7
Kendra Yost singled twice for Dick’s.
Bailey Dahlen hit a three-run double in the second inning for Adam Wright. Brooklynn Miller and Gracie Patton each singled twice and Dahlen and Berkleigh Rhodes one apiece.
8-UNDER
Ryan Roofing 7, Bates Ford 6
Mattie Earps tripled three times, Promise Manier twice and Addie Theiring once for Bates Ford. Sophia Hatter hit two doubles and a single. Brielle Moler singled twice and Manier and Ariana Walker once each.
6-UNDER
Mucho Love Music 10, Permobil 1
Fury Cunningham singled twice and doubled for Mucho Love. Paislee Wilson singled four times, Emily Brandenburg and Ella Miller three times each, Addie Stafford twice and Avilynn Barger, Aislyn Christenbury and Julia Thompson once apiece.
Camille Kegley doubled for Permobil while Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli, Pasleigh Taylor Pace and Valerie Thompson singled.
