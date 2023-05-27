Results from Thursday night games in the Lebanon Girls Softball Association played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER
Relentless Pursuit 8, Hometown Team 5
Brelyn Christenbury tripled and singled for Relentless Pursuit while Mary-Kate Taylor and Amelia Friedhof each singled twice.
Carly Allen drove in four Hometown runs on a double and single. Emery Bibbings singled twice and Kathleen Chilelli, Ensley Wood and Londen Bridgers once each.
Archadeck 12, Southeast Impressions 7
Aubrey N. Smith drove in two Archadeck runs as she and Alice Pierce singled.
Alyvia Barnabi doubled while Madelyn Liddle and Madelyn Patton singled for SEI.
10-UNDER
Adam Wright Design 8, PJ’s HVAC 2
Carly Hodge struck out eight batters for Adam Wright.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 14, Rackley Roofing 8
Jillian Manning singled as she and Ellah Hatter tripled for Dick’s. Kynsley Pearson and Kendra Yost singled.
Aubrie Wright doubled as she, Laekyn King and Morgan Robertson singled for Rackley.
8-UNDER
Bates Ford 13, J Davidson Builders 8
Addie Theiring and Audrey Wiley each singled twice and Sophia Hatter once as all three doubled for Bates Ford. Promise Manier singled twice and Brielle Moler once as both doubled. Ariana Walker singled three times, Rolanda Dowell and Daisy Howes twice each and Mattie Earps and Lila Driver once apiece.
Camyron Cooper tripled and doubled for J Davidson while Ryan Deffendall and Dylan Mae Lalka doubled and singled. Emerson George, Lynleigh Patterson, Ella Miller and Blake Thompson each singled twice and Laurel Hager once.
6-UNDER
Permobil 5, Richard Whitener 1
Camille Kegley drove in two Permobil runs as she and Arya Oliver doubled and singled. Pasleigh Taylor Pace singled twice and Scarlett Beaty, Lennox Pinelli, Mia Cunningham, Ella Cunningham, Raelyn Steele and Ruby Tyree once apiece.
Emrie Blaike Thompson drove in Richard Whitener’s run as she, Larkin Mofield, Evelyn Liddle, Reagan Mercer and Emma Satterfield each singled twice and Ophelia Bible and Lainey Caven once apiece.
TUESDAY 14-UNDER
Archadeck 11, Relentless Pursuit 10
Aisha Thompson tripled and Ava Lanning singled as both doubled for Archadeck. Aubrey N. Smith and Rylee Stanley each singled twice and Harper Hall, Ja’Myah Jackson and Alice Pierce once apiece.
Brelyn Christenbury singled twice and Emery Dowdy and Alannah Wombles once each for Relentless Pursuit.
Hometown Team 14, Southeast Impressions 8
Lucy Deffendall drove in three Hometown runs and tripled while Londen Bridgers singled.
Makayla Ardissono and Madelyn Patton tripled while Alyvia Barnabi, Anna Logan and Allie Rollin singled.
10-UNDER
Dick’s Sporting Goods 10, Rackley Roofing 9
Jillian Lanning tripled for Dick’s.
Laekyn King singled twice as she and Aubrie Wright doubled for Rackley.
Lyons Pump Company 15, Adam Wright Design 10
Scarlett Biddle homered for Lyons. Oakley Collins and Harper Nelson each singled twice and Adalynn Dunaway and Haiden Schultz once apiece. Collins struck out seven batters from the circle.
Gracie Patton drove in four Adam Wright runs on a triple, double and single. Addie Adkisson and Brooklynn Miller each singled twice and Carly Hodge and Berkleigh Rhodes once apiece.
8-UNDER
Ryan Roofing 11, Ligon & Bobo 6
Anna Ingram doubled twice and singled for Ryan. Addilyn Angel and Hayden Johnson each singled three times as they and Glenna Pettit doubled. Jurnee Neuble and Lily Ashe each singled twice and Savannah Henderson once.
Halstyn Andrews, Nora Glover, Mariah Logue and Presley Mayberry singled as they and Vivian Logue doubled for Ligon & Bobo. Presley Hackett had two singles and Austyn King one.
Cedar City RV 12, J Davidson Builders 1
Irelyn Christenbury singled twice and Randalynn Chandler once as both doubled for Cedar City. Ellie Trammel and MaKenna Malone each singled three times; Finley Illobre, Ralyn Rogers and Millie Ray Sewell twice apiece and Ashtyn George, Rayleigh Petty and Harper Rendell once each.
Lynleigh Patterson doubled for J Davidson. Zoe Higgins had two singles and Ryan Deffendall, Emerson George, Dylan Mae Lalka, Everleigh Harp and Blake Thompson one each.
