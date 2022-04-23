The Lebanon Girls Softball Association opened its season Tuesday and hosted its second night of games Thursday at Baird Park.
THURSDAY
10-UNDER
Homes By Huber 15, Journeys 5
Jordyn Swann homered for Homes. Noa Lovelace singled as she and Jaila Kelly tripled. Reese Sellars and Mileigh Silcox singled as they and Marlee Ladd and Kendra Yost doubled. Silcox struck out five batters in the circle.
8-UNDER
Smile Solutions 12, Adam Wright Design 7
Adalyn Pfountz homered doubled and singled for Smile Solutions while Ralyn Rogers tripled. Gracie Patton doubled twice while Emmalee Bringhurst, Henley Simmons and Averly Smith doubled and singled. Gracie Lindsey and Maggie Whitnel each singled twice and Channing Randolph once.
Mariah Logue doubled and singled for Adam Wright while Hayden Johnson and Amelia Mruk each singled three times; Brooklynn Miller, Annabel Mruk and Ryleigh Pettit twice each and Alannah Hale, Presley Mayberry, Maily Quinche and Emmie Thompson once apiece.
6-UNDER
Southeast Impressions 14, J Davidson Builders 4
Ella Miller, Lynleigh Patterson and Sadie Steakley each singled twice and doubled for SEI. Addilyn Angel, Finley Illobre, Emma Satterfield and Shania Smith doubled and singled. Kayleigh King, McKenzie Martin, Kynslee Primm and Julia Thompson singled.
Randalynn Chandler, Dylan Mae Lalka and Lola Trammel doubled and singled for J Davidson. Camyron Cooper and Ryan Deffendall each singled twice and Lylah Aderhold, Emily Brandenburg, Miya Doll and Emrie Blaike Thompson once apiece.
PEE WEE
Permobil vs. Mucho Love Music
(no score kept)
Madi Jae Mull and Eden Wassell homered for Permobil. Scarlett Beaty, Mary Grace Byrd, Oaklyn Chase, Sara Hyde, Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli, Kaylee Primm and Raelyn Steele each singled twice.
TUESDAY
8-UNDER
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 18, Straight Shot 3
Kennedy McCue tripled and singled for Bulow while Aubrie Wright singled twice as both homered. Adelny Long tripled and singled. Millie Donegan doubled twice and singled while Avery McDowell singled twice and doubled. Avery Harris singled as she, Tori Doll and Ella Moore doubled. Finley Braundmeier singled three times, Lyla Mae Craighead twice and Lynnlee Biddle once.
Millie Ray Sewell tripled for Straight Shot. Ansley Apple doubled twice and Sariah Grooms once. Bailey Dahlen and Mackenzie Sellars each singled twice and Promise Manier once.
Smile Solutions 14, Adam Wright Design 5
Gracie Lindsey homered, doubled and singled for Smile Solutions. Emmalee Bringhurst doubled twice and Adalyn Pfountz had two singles as both tripled. Henley Simmons singled twice and Channing Randolph, Ralyn Rogers, Averly Smith and Audrey Wiley once each.
Amelia Mruk tripled and singled for Adam Wright. Penelope Clark and Hayden Johnson each singled twice and Alannah Hale, Mariah Logue, Presley Mayberry, Brooklynn Miller and Annabel Mruk once apiece.
6-UNDER
Hometown Team 10, Southeast Impressions 9
Halstyn Andrews homered and singled for Hometown while Emerson George doubled three times. Laurel Hager singled as she and Story Chase both doubled twice. Sara Kaye Moyers singled twice as she and Daisy Howes doubled. Nora Glover singled three times, Liyah Gaines twice and Rolanda Dowell once.
Lynleigh Patterson homered and doubled for SEI. Addilyn Angel doubled and Kayleigh King singled as both tripled while Kynslee Primm doubled. Emma Satterfield singled twice and Ella Miller, Sadie Steakley and Brynn Yarbrough once each.
PEE WEE
Permobil vs. Mortgage Investors
(no score kept)
Scarlett Beaty and Arya Oliver homered and singled for Permobil while Mary Grace Byrd, Sara Hyde, Madi Jae Mull, Lennox Pinelli, Kaylee Primm, Raelyn Steele and Eden Wassell singled.
Ophelia Bible, Parker Bryan, Fury Cunningham, Ella Grace Garvin, Shaohannahh Heath, Teigan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal, Lakelyn Thompson, Valerie Thompson and Harper Weldy each singled twice for Mortgage Investors.
