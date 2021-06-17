Tournament play for the Lebanon Girls Softball Association got under way Monday at Baird Park. Championships and closing ceremonies will be tonight.
TUESDAY 14-UNDER SEMIFINALSTim Tomlinson Homes 8, Journey’s 3
Cayleigh Lea and Maddye Mckenzie doubled for Tim Tomlinson while Gracie Carey, Elizabeth Diggs, Greenlee Illobre and Analyn Mckenzie singled.
Amiyah Hodge struck out two from the circle for Journey’s.
10-UNDER SEMIFINALSHaston Homes 9, Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 0
Halle Bond homered and doubled for Haston while Blakelyn Martin and Sydney Mae Russell singled.
Hadleigh Gant and Aubrey Smith each stole two bases for Ligon & Bobo.
Hydrocare 14, Dick’s Sporting Goods 1
Tatum Marissa Woodson homered for Hydrocare while Olivia Scarbrough and Reese Sellars each singled twice and Makenna Lee once.
Ada Hale had an RBI as she and Rowan Illobre had a hit apiece for Dick’s.
8-UNDER SEMIFINALSIsenhour Door 14, The Hometown Team 7
Mileigh Silcox tripled, doubled and singled for Isenhour. Scarlett Biddle and Cheyenne Kauffman each singled twice and Ansley Apple once as all three doubled. Brooklynn MIller and Stella Scott each singled three times; Brooklyn Buchanan, Noa Lovelace and Avery Smallwood twice apiece and Malayiah Seay once.
Aubrie Wright singled twice and Gracie Patton once as both tripled for Hometown Team while Hadleigh Auth doubled and singled. Jillian Lanning and Emmalei Polk each singled three times; Sloan Greer, Chloe Higgins and Mariah Ibine twice apiece and Jayci Beasley and Raelynn Parsley once each.
Smile Solutions 17, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 7
Isabelle Hodge singled twice and Genevieve Robertson once as both doubled twice for Smile Solutions. Pyper Davis singled three times, Gracie Lindsey twice and Hannah Hubner, Henley Simmons and Emmalin Sweeney once each as all five doubled. Emmalee Bringhurst, Hannah Martel and Adalyn Pfountz each singled three times, Kennedy McCue twice and Camilla Humes once.
Lillian Goad tripled and singled for Bulow while Jaci Andrews and Sloan Njezic doubled and singled. Sadie Donegan, Brinley Holcomb and Stella Norwood each singled twice and Millie Donegan and Lillie Anne Wright once apiece.
J Davidson Builders 12, Cedar City RV 11
Natalie Russell hit a grand slam, a double a single, finishing with five RBI for J Davidson. Tessa Lewis singled twice and Marley Pyburn once as they and Finley Illobre doubled. Dylan Mae Lalka, Vivian Logue and Averly Smith each singled twice and Zoe Higgins once.
Avery Harris drove in six runs on a grand slam, triple and double while also turning a double play for Cedar City while Audrey Wiley tripled and singled. MaKenna Malone doubled twice and singled. Emmie Thompson singled twice and Jayla Robinson and Brynn Yarbrough once each.
MONDAY
14-UNDER
Tim Tomlinson Homes 9, Horne 3
Chloe Harris and Maddye Mckenzie doubled and singled for Tim Tomlinson. Analyn Mckenzie singled twice and Avalyn Broach and Elizabeth Diggs once apiece.
Tim Tomlinson Homes 13, Journey’s 1
Avalyn Broach singled as she and Analyn Mckenzie doubled for Tim Tomlinson. Maddye Mckenzie drove in two runs as she, Katrina Brown, Morgan Diehl, Chloe Harris and Greenlee Illobre singled.
10-UNDER TOURNAMENT
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 10, Porter Dentistry 9
Ellison Smith drove in two runs and Mallory Evetts, Hadleigh Gant, Madelyn Patton and Rylee Stanley one each for Ligon & Bobo.
Taegan Andrews, Addisyn Barnes, Alivia Lattimore and Meleigh Silcox doubled and Aubrey Smith singled for Porter.
Haston Home Improvement 7, Hydrocare 6
Addison Haston drove in three runs on a double and single for Haston while Blakelyn Martin singled twice and Adeline Davis, Ava Lanning and Anne Melton once each.
Lilli Counter and Reese Sellars singled for Hydrocare.
8-UNDER
The Hometown Team 11, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 3
Chloe Higgins and Jillian Manning tripled and singled for Hometown Team. Gracie Patton drove in four runs on two doubles and a single while Sloan Greer doubled twice. Aubrie Wright singled twice and doubled. Hadleigh Auth and Mariah Ibine each singled three times, Raelynn Parsley and Ryleigh Pettit twice apiece and Jayci Beasley and Emmalei Polk once each.
Isenhour Door 14, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 8
Noa Lovelace tripled, singled and drove in the walk-off run for Isenhour while Brooklynn Miller homered and singled. Stella Scott and Mileigh Silcox doubled and Eliza Williamson singled as all three tripled. Ansley Apple singled as she and Cheyenne Kauffman doubled. Brooklyn Buchanan and Malayiah Seay each singled twice and Scarlett Biddle, Alannah Hale and Avery Smallwood once apiece.
Carly Hodge and Jaila Kelly each singled twice and Payton McGraw once as they and Tori Doll doubled for Straight Shot. Miracle Hastings and Hadley Williams each singled three times and Emma Munds and Dorothy Smith once apiece.
6-UNDER TOURNAMENT
Cedar City RV 8, Lebanon Monument 6
Jayla Robinson tripled and singled for Cedar City. MaKenna Malone singled three times and Avery Harris once as they and Brynn Yarbrough doubled. Laurel Hager had three singles and Emmie Thompson, Audrey Wiley and Everleigh Harp one each.
Presley Mayberry tripled and singled for Lebanon Monument while Halstytn Andrews doubled twice. McKenzie Haley singled as she and Lily Ashe doubled. Hayden Johnson singled twice and Promise Manier and Bailey McDowell once each.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Southeast Impressions vs. Wilson Bank & Trust
Story Chase and Daisy Howes homered and singled for SEI while Sadie Steakley doubled twice. Riley Appleyard, Camyron Cooper, Rolanda Dowell, Sariah Gooms, Willow McGraw, Julia Thompson and Presley Vanhook each singled twice.
Lylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Ella Grace Garvin, Emrie Blaike Thompson and Ellie Trammel each singled twice and Randalynn Chandler, Tiegan Kaiser and Ariana Walker once apiece for Wilson Bank.
JUNE 8
10-UNDER
Porter Dentistry 10, Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 10
Shelby Thomas tripled and singled for Porter while Alivia Lattimore and Kassie Martel each singled twice.
Kathleen Chilelli singled and drove in a Ligon & Bobo run.
8-UNDER
Smile Solutions 19, The Hometown Team 14
Hannah Hubner tripled for Smile Solutions. Hannah Martel doubled twice while Isabelle Hodge doubled and singled. Emmalee Bringhurst, Pyper Davis, Camilla Humes, Gracie Lindsey, Kennedy McCue and Genevieve Robertson each singled twice and Adalyn Pfountz and Henley Simmons once apiece.
Mariah Ibine singled twice, homered and tripled for Hometown Team while Gracie Patton singled twice and tripled. Hadleigh Auth singled three times and Aubrie Wright twice as they and Ryleigh Pettit doubled. Sloan Greer, Chloe Higgins, Raelynn Parsley and Emmalei Polk each singled twice and Jayce Beasley once.
6-UNDER
J Davidson Builders 13, Lebanon Monument 2
Zoe Higgins had three doubles for J Davidson. Tessa Lewis singled three times, Marley Pyburn twice and Mariah Logue once as they and Vivian Logue doubled. Lucy Bell singled three times, Lynleigh Patterson and Averly Smith twice each and Finley Illobre once.
Final regular season standings
6-UNDER
J Davidson Builders | 11-1
Cedar City RV | 6-6
Lebanon Monument | 1-11
8-UNDER
Isenhour Door | 12-0
Bulow Prosthetics | 6-6
Smile Solutions | 6-6
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting | 6-6
The Hometown Team | 0-12
10-UNDER
Haston Home Improvement | 12-0
Hydrocare | 9-3
Dick’s Sporting Goods | 5-6-1
Porter Dentistry | 2-8-2
Ligon & Bobo | 0-11-1
14-UNDER
Terry Horne, CPA | 11-1
Tim Tomlinson Homes | 5-7
Journey’s | 2-10
