Archadeck, Lyons Pump Company, Ryan Roofing and Richard Whitener won Lebanon Girls Softball Association tournament championships last week as the league wrapped up its final season under the LGSA banner at Baird Park.
The league earlier this month merged with Lebanon Youth Baseball beginning this fall, becoming Lebanon Youth Baseball and Softball.
FRIDAY
Archadeck 15, Relentless Pursuit 14
This game went extra innings before Archadeck prevailed.
Amelia Friedhof singled four times while Emery Dowdy, Aria Morquecho and Lillian Fulton each finished with two for Relentless.
Lyons Pump Company 6, Adam Wright 2
Harper Nelson doubled for Lyons, which received nine strikeouts from pitcher Oakley Collins.
Ryan Roofing 10, Ligon & Bobo 2
Lakyhia Lattimore doubled for Ligon & Bobo. Nora Glover and Vivian Logue each singled twice and Austyn King and Presley Mayberry once apiece.
JUNE 12
Adam Wright 8, Dick’s Sporting Goods 7
Ellah Hatter tripled for Dick’s while Kendra Yost doubled. Annabel Mruk and Kynsley Pearson singled.
Lyons Pump Company 10, Rackley Roofing 3
Harper Nelson and Hadley Williams homered for Lyons. Oakley Collins doubled twice and Haiden Schultz once. Carlee Ward also doubled as she and Adalynn Dunaway singled. Collins struck out seven batters.
Ligon & Bobo 14, Cedar City RV 12
Austyn King and Mariah Logue each singled twice and homered for Ligon & Bobo while Presley Hackett had two doubles and a single. Nora Glover and Paige Talavera each singled three times, Lakyhia Lattimore and Vivian Logue twice apiece and Lynnlee Biddle, Halle Leverenz and Presley Mayberry once each.
Ryan Roofing 9, Bates Ford 3
Audrey Wiley tripled and Addie Theiring doubled as both singled for Ryan Roofing. Promise Manier singled twice and Daisy Howes once.
JUNE 9
Richard Whitener 3, Permobil 1
Emma Satterfield singled as she, Clara Smith and Bella Norris doubled for Richard Whitener. Ophelia Bible, Larkin Mofield, Ellie Outson and Emrie Blaike Thompson each singled twice and Payton Hackett and Evelyn Liddle once.
Valerie (Krissi) Thompson and Ruby Tyree doubled and singled for Permobil. Scarlett Beaty, Reagan Anderson and Camille Kegley each singled twice and Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli, Mia Cunningham and Raelyn Steele once.
Relentless Pursuit 12, Hometown Team 6
Brelyn Christenbury homered and singled for Relentless Pursuit. Amelia Friedhof singled twice and Emery Dowdy, Hadleigh Gant, Jaidyn Griffith and Lillian Fulton once each.
Carly Allen tripled and doubled for Hometown Team while Kathleen Chilelli singled twice.
Aubrey N. Smith singled as she, Harper Hall and Ja’Ziyah Jackson doubled for Archadeck. Rylee Stanley singled twice and Ava Lanning once.
Bates Ford 12, J Davidson Builders 11
Promise Manier homered and Addie Theiring doubled as both singled twice for Bates Ford while Lila Driver, Sophia Hatter and Audrey Wiley doubled and singled. Daisy Howes singled three times, Brielle Moler and Ava Williams twice each and Rolanda Dowell once.
Camyron Cooper tripled and Dylan Mae Lalka and Everleigh Harp doubled as each singled for J Davidson. Emerson George singled three times, Laurel Hager and Lynleigh Patterson twice each and Blake Thompson once.
