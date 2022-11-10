Round 2 of the TSSAA football playoffs arrive Friday night with Friendship Christian joining the fray following a first-round bye last week:
Lebanon at OaklandAround the state, this game is seen as little more than another rung for the Patriots to climb on the way to their third straight championship and fourth in the last five years.
“I would say there aren’t many people across the state who gives us much of a chance,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “But the only thing that matters is the people in our room think we have a chance and we’re going to go play and see how it goes.
“They’re a very good football team in all three phases and it’ll take a good effort. But this is the game we wanted and see how it shakes out.”
Oakland is 10-1 with only a 35-14 setback at Christ Presbyterian a month ago marring the Patriots’ record.
“They did lose several people, several coaches from last year’s team so it is a different Oakland team,” Gentry said. “But they’ve reloaded. They have most of their offensive linemen back and their quarterback and they just reloaded at the skill positions. They don’t have the power-5 guy (major-college prospects) per se on the offensive side of the ball. They just have lower-level college guys on the offensive side right now. On defense, they are a 50-based team. Will run some 40, multiple, very fast. Their linebackers are back. But most of the guys are new guys. They got a transfer in from Louisville, Ky., that’s probably their highest-rated guy. He’s a safety who’s really good.”
Oakland runs multiple offenses from wing-T to wing-slot.
“They are very multiple at what they do,” Gentry said. “They are definitely a physical downhill-running team with a lot of play-action shots… They do a lot of motions and oversets that make you communicate and get you in a bind.”
Keys for a Lebanon upset victory?
“Play clean, no turnovers, no untimely penalties, be able to communicate and get lined up on defense,” Gentry said. “The No. 1 thing is when we get off the bus believing we can and that we’re not beat before we get off the bus.”
On the injury front, Lebanon is expecting sophomore receiver/defensive back Dameon Calloway back for the first time in months following knee and shoulder injuries.
“We’ll probably be as healthy as we have been in a while,” Gentry said.
The winner of this game will face either Blackman or Coffee County. Oakland would host regardless while Lebanon would host Blackman or travel to Coffee.
Donelson Christian at Friendship ChristianThis is a rematch of a 43-8 Commander conquest in Week 3 at Pirtle Field.
Since then, Friendship has run the table to an 10-0 season while DCA is now 7-4, including last week’s first-round 48-13 win over Fayette Academy.
But now, 10-0 only means Friendship is hosting the game.
“Like I told them, 10-0 means nothing no more,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “It’s in the books. But here, everybody’s 0-0.”
McNeal said both teams have added new wrinkles since then and will likely have more this week.
“I’m sure they’re going to have something from what they saw, what we did last time,” McNeal said. “I’m expecting it.”
McNeal said not many teams have been able to run the ball on DCA. But the Commanders were successful on the ground Sept. 2 with 232 yards, including 131 by running back Tyson Wolcott and 120 by quarterback Garrett Weekly as each scored three touchdowns.
“We got to control the football, run the ball,” McNeal said. “We got to stop their run game.”
DCA was thrown for minus-32 yards rushing in the last meeting. Quarterback Mitchell Carey completed 6 of 18 passes for 112 yards but was intercepted three times. He was also thrown for minus-18 yards on the ground.
The winner will face either Lakeway Christian or University School of Jackson with Friendship playing at home.
Page at Mt. Juliet
On paper, this looks like an even match. At least, both teams are 9-2 going into this second-round tussle at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium. The Patriots, coming off a 48-21 triumph over Green Hill last week, are the defending Class 5A state runners up.
“They’ve got a lot of those experienced guys back,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said of the Patriots. “Very well-coached team. They never beat themselves. And there’s not a phase you can look at and say that’s their weak spot.
“I would say the biggest difference between this year’s team and last year’s team is how much better they’re running the football. And that creates a really scary balance for them.”
Senior quarterback Colin Hurd triggers the offense but may be better on defense, at least that’s what his college offers are for.
“He’s just a solid football player so he gives them a good option in the throw game as well, and running,” Perry said. “And they’re really good up front. They got a four-star left tackle that’s a junior.”
Page bases out of an odd front on defense and slide into some gaps.
“You look at their points-per-game all year long and they’ve been steady,” Perry said of the Patriots’ defense. “They play kids both ways in spots and I am thoroughly impressed by how hard the kids play for four quarters who are asked to do double-duty. They really get a ton of reps out of those kids and there’s no dropoff.”
Perry said the line of scrimmage will be key in this game.
“Defensively for us that’s going to be speed,” Perry said. “Offensively for us, it’s going to be getting our running backs downfield before initial contact and then letting them (Dearrius Morton and Jon’Mikael Crudup) finish runs. That’s been a good recipe for us all year so hopefully we can continue that. And timely passing game.”
The winner of this game will get the White County-Nolensville winner next week with Nolensville hosting. Mt. Juliet would host White County. But even though the Knights are 11-0, Perry sees this as a very competitive quad.
“I think Page and Mt. Juliet are two of the teams that could find themselves in December or find themselves packing up their bags this week,” Perry said.
