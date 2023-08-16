By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon’s boys and girls won a District 9-AA tri-match Monday over Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon’s boys and girls won a District 9-AA tri-match Monday over Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
The Lady Devils finished with 136 points to Green Hill’s 179.
Morgan Winfree led Lebanon with a nine-hole 42, followed by Aiden Pearce’s 44 and Kristen Wynns’ 50.
The Blue Devils posted 181 points to Mt. Juliet’s 186 and Green Hill’s 190.
Garrett Oliver led Lebanon with a 41, followed by James Pearce’s 45, Parker Ezell’s 47, Colin Mitchell’s 48 and Yates Swindell’s 51.
Lebanon was coming off first-place finishes over host Greenbrier and Hendersonville last Thursday at the Legacy in Springfield.
The Blue Devils picked up 330 points.
Oliver shot an 18-hole 76, followed by James Pearce and Jake Steves with 84 apiece, Jack Anderson’s 86 and Drew East’s 97.
The Lady Devils had 182 points to Hendersonville’s 223.
Winfree fired an 84, Aiden Pearce 98 and Wynns 103.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.