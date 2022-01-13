As every football fan knows, Georgia won its first national championship in 41 years Monday night via a 33-18 victory over Alabama.
A national championship ring from that game may be spotted in Lebanon in a matter of months.
Former Lebanon Blue Devil Zion Logue is a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Logue didn’t post any statistics in the championship game, but played in all 15 games this season as a backup, posting six solo tackles and five assists. He had a quarterback sack against Auburn and three QB pressures during the season.
Logue is believed to be the first LHS alumnus to win a major college football national title since Louis Thompson played on back-to-back Alabama championship teams in the mid-1960s.
He is one of three players who spent time in Wilson County high schools to play in the Southeastern Conference this season, joining Ole Miss long snapper Jared Lawrence (Wilson Central) and LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr., who played his first two seasons of high school ball at Friendship Christian before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. Jones and Lawrence were middle school teammates at Walter J. Baird. Logue attended WJB but didn’t play football for the Blue Devils, beginning his playing career in the eighth grade after transferring to Winfree Bryant.
