LHS-grad Manning named bowling All-American

RUSTON, La. — Former Lebanon High star bowling Lindsay Manning has been named honorable mention All-American by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.
A graduate student at Louisiana Tech, Manning bowled leadoff during the 2022-23 season. She posted an overall average of 200.7 as well as an 86.1 fill percentage and a 48.8 strike percentage. Manning totaled 306 strikes during the campaign.
A 2018 LHS graduate, Manning was a Miss Tennessee Bowler finalist, a three-time District 12 Most Valuable Player, a two-time district champion and two-time state qualifier for the Lady Devils.
At LaTech, she helped the Lady Techsters to an Elite Eight finish in the NCAA tournament in 2022. They finished this past season as region semifinalists earlier this month.
The Lady Techsters will next compete in the Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC). The ITC will be held later this week at the Southpoint Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.
