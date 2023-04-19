LHS-grad Manning named bowling All-American

Lebanon High graduate Lindsay Manning bowls for Louisiana Tech.

 Louisiana Tech University

RUSTON, La. — Former Lebanon High star bowling Lindsay Manning has been named honorable mention All-American by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.

A graduate student at Louisiana Tech, Manning bowled leadoff during the 2022-23 season. She posted an overall average of 200.7 as well as an 86.1 fill percentage and a 48.8 strike percentage. Manning totaled 306 strikes during the campaign.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.