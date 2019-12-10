Select Lebanon High School home basketball games are being broadcast on a delay on Wilson County Television this season.
As part of its classwork, the LHS video news department is live streaming the games on Facebook and recording the games for WCTV, which will replay the contests on Charter Channel 198 and AT&T Channel 99.
LHS juniors Raymond Ennis and Ian Shruck are providing play-by-play and color commentary. Station manager Billy Joe Sabaski and Glenn Smith, who operates the sound and video screen in Campbell Brandon Gym, are part of the behind-the-scenes crew.
Teacher Alysha Nicholas said these live productions allow her students to get real-life experience that will give them a head start when they go to college.
Local businesses are sponsoring the replays.
WCTV is Wilson County's public, education and government channel which is owned by the county and managed by Tressa Bush.
Last Tuesday's home game against Tullahoma was the first to be replayed, followed by the Mt. Juliet double header from last Friday. Upcoming games to be broadcast are this coming Friday against Hendersonville, Jan. 17 vs. Beech, Jan. 21 against Portland, Jan. 31 against Wilson Central, Feb. 4 vs. Station Camp and Feb. 7 against Gallatin.
Tuesday night games will be replayed Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Friday games will be replayed Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.