DICKSON — Ten boys and all six girls posted season-best times for Lebanon last Saturday in the Dickson Invitational at Buckner Park.
Todd Gonzalez led the Blue Devils with a time of 18:54. Erik Cruz completed the course in 19:26 and Andrew Gonzalez in 19:29.
Kerigan Gill led the Lady Devils to an eighth-place finish with a time of 22:53. Ansley McNutt turned in a 23:34.
