Lebanon High sophomores Emma Pierucki and Abigail Hopper had top-five finishes in a preseason swim meet last weekend at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
Pierucki won the 100-breastroke with a state championship-qualifying time of 1:13.62.
Hopper was fifth in 1:26.85 to qualify for the region meet. Pierucki also qualified for state in the 100 freestyle, finishing second.
Freshman Katie Floyd posted a personal best in the 50 freestyle.
Junior Grace Midgett had strong showings in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Lebanon will return to action Nov. 9 in the MTSC High School Invitational at the Floyd Center before the division schedule begins the following week.
