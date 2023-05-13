Lebanon’s Jarred Hall, Payton Hodge and Ella Pine have qualified for the upcoming TSSAA Track & Field Championships.
Lebanon’s Jarred Hall, Payton Hodge and Ella Pine have qualified for the upcoming TSSAA Track & Field Championships.
Hall finished second in the regional high jump with a 6-2 and triple jump with a 43-5.
Hodge was fourth in the long jump with a 20-9.
Pine was second in the girls’ pole vault, tying her previous school record with a 10-6. The senior will compete for Berry College next year.
Also turning in big performances were Jaylen Abston, who had a 20-4 in the long jump; Jackson Lakeman 10-0 in the pole vault and Eli Freeman a 42-11 in the shot put. All are personal records.
PRs for the girls included Kenzie Rowlett’s 30-8 in the triple jump and Omaria Steverson’s 29-1.5 in the shot put.
