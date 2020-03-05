MARIETTA, Ga. — Cumberland women’s basketball lost at Life University, 99-49, in the first round of the Mid-South Conference Tournament to end the Phoenix 2019-20 campaign.
The Running Eagles used a 20-0 run to start the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Cumberland (8-20) had a poor showing offensively and turned the ball over 29 times that led to 39 points for the Running Eagles. Katherine Griffith and Kerrice Watson each played their final game in a CU uniform. Watson posted a team-high 12 points while Griffith scored eight points with eight rebounds.
Life (14-16) played very well, shooting 49% and scored 25 points from the free throw line. Guard Sydni Tears went for 31 points on 12-of-14 shooting and Tierra Lindsey record 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.
Cumberland scores first, but falls behind quickly as Life scores inside the lane four times to go up 9-3, but CU gets it to Watson off an inbound and she buries a triple, Life up 9-6 at the first media timeout.
Watson scored five straight to jump out of the media timeout to give Cumberland the lead. Life tied it with a 15 foot jumper by Daphney shortly followed by a 3 from Tierra Lindsey. Tears added on with a two and two free throws make it a 9-0 run by the Running Eagles to end the quarter, Life up 18-11.
The Running Eagles added two more at the start of the period before CU scored from the line. The Running Eagles used a 6-0 spurt to get up 28-13. The Running Eagles closed out the half with a 15-5 run as Chilcutt hit a 3 and Griffith scored in the paint. Sydni Tears had a monster first half for Life scoring 19 points in the first two quarters.
Phoenix turned over the ball 14 times that led to 14 points for Life.
Cumberland tried to make a quick run out of the half scoring seven points quick, but Life had a five-point possession as Miller fouled Teasley as she hit a shot and was called for intentional foul. Life hit all three free throws en route to a 11-2 run over three minutes, Phoenix trailed 58-29 with 5:35 left.
Cumberland responded with a 9-2 spurt as Pittman scored four points and Morgan hit a three pointer. Griffith made a nice move in the paint to score down low. Chilcutt picked up her own offensive board and swung it to the left wing to Morgan who buried another 3 for the last points of the quarter, Life led 62-41.
Life scored 20 straight points before Cumberland scored in the fourth as the Running Eagles put pressure on the Phoenix to try to put the game away. They picked up four turnovers that led to four points from Tears and four from Glenn on four straight possessions and continued rolling in the fourth, 88-43 with 2:58 left.
Trouten laid it up on an inbound play and Watson added three free throws for the final points for Cumberland this season as they fall 99-49.
Life will advance to play the number one seed Campbellsville Tigers on Friday afternoon in Bowling Green, Ky.
Cumberland men’s tournament game moved to Bowling GreenCumberland’s men’s first-round game against Life scheduled for Tuesday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court, has been moved to Bowling Green High School at 3 p.m. today, athletic director Ron Pavan said Tuesday afternoon.
Though the CU campus was undamaged by the Tuesday morning tornado, there was no electricity during the day. Thursday’s winner will face Georgetown at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Also affected by the weather was men’s volleyball at Campbellsville, which was called off Thursday, and the baseball home double header with Indiana-Kokomo scheduled for Wecdnesday, which was canceled.
Pavan said the school’s coaches and others in the community will help clean up damage at the home of baseball coach Woody Hunt, whose home lost its roof in the storm. The coach and his wife, Irma, hid in a closet and were unharmed. The coaches and other volunteers will begin work at 10 a.m. Thursday, Pavan said.
