Results from last Friday’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association championship games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 1
Addison Sellars doubled and Camryn Flowers and Allie Guarino singled for Ligon & Bobo.
Greenlee Illobre singled and drove in Dick’s’ run.
10-UNDERHomes By Huber 10, PJ’s HVAC 9
Hadley Williams stole home to walk off the championship for Homes. Noa Lovelace had three singles while Williams finished with two and Crimson Hicks, Jaila Kelly, Rylee Stanley and Kendra Yost each had one.
Kate Lanning doubled and singled for PJ’s while Kylie Geisenhoffer, Chloe Higgins and Sydney Mae Russell singled.
8-UNDERCedar City RV 11, Smile Solutions 7
Tessa Lewis tripled and Austyn King doubled for Cedar City. Marley Pyburn finished with four singles; Norah Dunlap, Everleigh Harp, Camilla Humes and Natalie Russell three each, Laekyn King and Josi Ward two apiece and MaKenna Malone one.
Emmalee Bringhurst homered and Gracie Lindsey tripled as both singled three times for Smile while Gracie Patton doubled and singled. Maggie Whitnel singled three times; Addie Adkisson, Adalyn Pfountz, Ralyn Rogers, Henley Simmons and Averly Smith twice each and Hayden Hudgens and Channing Randolph once apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.