COLUMBIA, Ky. -- Lindsey Wilsonleads the Mid-South Conference President's Cup and both the men and women's all-sports standings following the fall season, conference officials announced on Thursday.
Lindsey Wilson athletics leads the President's Cup with 50 points, the men's All-Sports Trophy with 25 points and the women's All-Sports Trophy with 25 points after completion of men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.
Points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion -- in the case where there is no regular season -- in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. At the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, the top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution's overall totals.
Cumberlands is second in President's Cup standings and both all-sports standings. The Patriots tallied 47.5 points overall and 24.5 points in the men's sports and 23 points in the women's sports.
Cumberland is third in the President's Cup with 39.5 points followed closely by Campbellsville (Ky.) with 38.5 points and Georgetown (Ky.) with 36.5 points. MSC newcomer Thomas More is sixth with 31.5 points with Shawnee State (Ohio) in seventh with 31 points. Life (Ga.) is eighth with 22.5 points and Pikeville (Ky.) is ninth with 20 points.
Only full conference members are eligible to score points in all three competitions. In the men's all-sports competition, Campbellsville is third with 20.5 points while Cumberland (18.5) and Georgetown (17.5) rounds out the top-five. On the women's side, Cumberland is third with 21 points followed closely by Thomas More (20.5) and Georgetown (19). Lindsey Wilson captured the most fall championships, winning football, women's soccer and women's volleyball. Shawnee State took home two fall conference titles, winning the men and women's cross country titles, while Life won the men's soccer regular-season crown.
The winter edition of the MSC President's Cup standings - which will include men and women's basketball, men and women's bowling, cheerleading, men and women's swimming, men and women's indoor track & field and men and women's wrestling -- is scheduled to be announced in March.
