BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — No. 3-seed Lindsey Wilson came back after trailing 3-1 to rally and stun Cumberland 4-3 in the Mid-South Conference men’s tennis semifinals last Saturday.
Cumberland clinched the doubles point quickly as German Suarez and Julian Parada defeated Jan Silhavy and Lucas Marques at No. 2 6-1 to give the Phoenix the lead. Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo clinched the point with a 6-4 win at No. 1 over Firas Ben Chouikha and Santiago Diaz.
Daniel Wessels was the first to claim a win in singles at No. 3 defeating Tiago Almedia, after Almedia was disqualified. Santiago Diaz from Lindsey Wilson then put the Blue Raiders on the board with a 7-5, 6-3 win over German Suarez at No. 5. Julian Parada followed for the Phoenix with a 6-3, 6-3 straight set win at No. 4 to put Cumberland up 3-1, just needing one more singles victory to move to the Championship.
The Blue Raiders wouldn’t go down without swinging for the fences, Firas Ben Chouikha defeated Adrijan Hrzic at No. 2 in a three-set match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 to make it 3-2.
At No. 6, Dan Slapnik Trost and Lucas Marques were in a battle. Slapnik Trost won the first set 6-4, Marques answered with a 6-3 set two win, Slapnik Trost held a 5-1 lead in the third before Marques rallied to win the set at 7-5 and tie the match at 3-3.
With the match tied the deciding match came down to No. 1 between the Mid-South Conference Player of the Year Jan Silhavy and the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year Pavel Kelo. Silhavy won the first set 6-2, Kelo bounced back in the second set winning 6-4, and the MSC Player of the Year came through for the Blue Raiders taking the final set 6-1 to send Lindsey Wilson to the Mid-South Conference Championship.
The Phoenix will now have to wait and see if they earn an at-large berth to the 71st annual NAIA National Championships in Mobile, Ala.
Firehawks knock out CU women in MSC quarterfinals
Cumberland’s women picked up the doubles point, but four straight singles wins for Tennessee Southern knocked out the Phoenix in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals last Friday.
In doubles, Cumberland came out strong with Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez defeating Abbey Rumble and Margaret Lucas 6-1 at No. 1. Cumberland’s Elina Sungatullina and Lara Zugasti continued their team’s success, defeating Otone Odajima and Yen-Ju Chang 6-1 in the second match to clinch the match.
Yen-Ju Chang got the Firehawks on the board defeating Elina Sungatullina at No. 3 singles match, 6-4, 6-2. Margaret Lucas topped Maria Arbelaez at No. 2 in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Emely Castro defeated Juanita Mendez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 to put Tennessee Southern up 3-1. In the fourth singles match, Emely Castro showed her dominance on the court, defeating Juanita Mendez 6-1, 6-1. With this win, Tennessee Southern only needed one more point to secure the victory.
Otone Odajima clinched the win for the Firehawks beating Jessica Hernandez at No. 1 in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
With the win, the Firehawks moved on to the Mid-South Conference semifinals. Cumberland’s season came to a close with a 10-14 record on the year.
