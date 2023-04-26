BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — No. 3-seed Lindsey Wilson came back after trailing 3-1 to rally and stun Cumberland 4-3 in the Mid-South Conference men’s tennis semifinals last Saturday.

Cumberland clinched the doubles point quickly as German Suarez and Julian Parada defeated Jan Silhavy and Lucas Marques at No. 2 6-1 to give the Phoenix the lead. Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo clinched the point with a 6-4 win at No. 1 over Firas Ben Chouikha and Santiago Diaz.

