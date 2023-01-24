COLUMBIA, Ky. — Cumberland’s men dropped their second straight game Saturday for an 0-2 road trip as Lindsey Wilson dominated the second half to pull away with a 77-64 win over the Phoenix.

Cumberland (10-10, 7-8 Mid-South Conference) jumped up early, but by halftime the Phoenix trailed by six and Lindsey Wilson took off in the second half.

