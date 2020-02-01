Lindsey Wilson pull away from Cumberland men in second half, 67-60

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Lindsey Wilson’s men avoided the season sweep from Cumberland with a strong second half, outscoring Cumberland 35-28 in a 67-60 victory.
Cumberland (12-10, 3-6 MSC) went 27-of-53 from the field, but struggled beyond the arc and turned the ball over 14 times. Brandon Levier continued to play well after setting a new career-high in points on Saturday versus Life. Levier led CU in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and hit all three of Cumberland’s three pointers in the game. Jalen Duke only missed one shot, going 6-of-7 from the field for 13 points and TJ Stargell recorded 13 points.
The Blue Raiders (15-8, 4-5 MSC) shot 45% from the field and fired 25 three-pointers, connecting on eight of them. Lindsey Wilson hit 15 free throws in the second half to pull away from Cumberland. Head coach Keith Adkins earned his 400th career victory with the win. Reece Brooks really set the pace for Lindsey Wilson, scoring 18 points with five assists and four rebounds on the game. Kameron Mack and Malik Hart each added 11 points. Peyton Cundiff added 10 points.
Cumberland struck first as Jalen Duke converted a layup on CU’s second possession. Brooks responded with two and Davis quickly got the points back. Eldridge made a nice reverse layup to knot the game before Cumberland went on 9-0 run as Levier hit a three and 15 footer. Ridley made a nice no look pass from halfcourt to Duke streaking to the basket and Hit a jumper outside of the paint, Cumberland up early 14-6 with 13:05 left in the first half.
Eldridge and Hart both hit three pointers to cut it to a two point lead. Stargell converted a two pointer and Mack went back down the court for a tough two points. Stargell again hit back to back jumpers from the free throw line and added one free throw to get up by seven. Lindsey Wilson came back with a three from Hart from the right wing and Levier connects on a 15 foot jumper as Cumberland is dominating the mid-range game early on, Cumberland up 27-21 with 4:36 left in the half.
Peyton Cundiff drilled a three from the far right corner and Duke answered with an and one from a 16-foot jumper. Lindsey drew a lot of attention off of Cundiff in the corner and he hits another three from nearly the same exact spot. Cumberland forced a turnover and Stargell pushed the tempo and made a nice pass to Starkey for two points on a reverse lay in. Brooks heaved a three from about eight feet behind the line to tie the game at the half, 32-32.
Ridley scored first for Cumberland in the second half on a tough lay up and Levier stops and pops from eight feet to push it to a four point lead. Malik Hart stepped into a deep three for Lindsey Wilson, but Stargell got a tough one foot, off balanced shot to fall, 38-35 Cumberland.
The Blue Raiders came up with a loose ball that led to a wide open jumper by Mack and Eldridge hit a three from the top of the key to give Lindsey their first lead of the game. Jalen Negron checked in for the first time and took the ball from top of the key and created space for himself to take a two point jumper to give the lead back to Cumberland. Reece Brooks quickly made a move to continue the lead changes and added two more for a four point lead for Lindsey, 44-40.
Brooks continues to slowly take over the game for Lindsey Wilson as he drew a switch and then dished to Edwards down low for two points. Stargell made a nice move in transition for two points after Ridley shut down Brooks to push the tempo. Brooks again took advantage of a Cumberland switch on defense and forced a CU foul for the three point and one, Lindsey 51-44 with 10:42 left.
Everything starting to fall for Lindsey Wilson as Brooks swung it to the corner to Mack for a two. Mack added two more from the charity stripe. Levier hit a three from the left corner and then went down and got a block on the defensive end before Cumberland got the ball to Jalen Duke for a jumper outside the paint to cut it to a seven point Lindsey lead, 56-49 with 6:54 to go.
Peyton Cundiff hit two-of-two free throws and Duke hit a turnaround jumper from just outside the left block. Avery Edwards made a big defensive play for the Blue Raiders as Negron was trying to get the ball to Duke. Levier again got to his spot and hit the shot and once again forced a Blue Raider turnover., but Cumberland unable to capitalize. Lindsey began to use the clock and Brooks got Duke to foul him with less than four seconds left on the shot clock to send him to the line for two points. Brandon Leveir hit a big three to chip away, Cumberland trails 61-56 with 3:03 left.
Reece Brooks made a strong play defensively to strip the ball from Leveir on his way up and took past half court to chew some clock. Avery Edwards drew the foul down low and hit both his free throws. Lindsey Wilson got a stop and Brooks was able to hit a floater to push it out to a nine point lead with less than a minute. Duke was able to find Stephens wide open down low for a quick two points.
Cumberland forced a turnover on the inbound, but Duke missed his first shot of the game and Lindsey Wilson took home the victory, 67-60.
Cumberland will be back home to take on Campbellsville today at 4 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
