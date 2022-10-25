Lindsey Wilson wears down Cumberland in second half

The defenses for No. 3 Lindsey Wilson and Cumberland slugged it out until a special teams breakdown opened the door for the visiting Blue Raiders to build a 27-3 win last Saturday night at Nokes-Lasater Field.
It was an early blunder by the Blue Raiders which opened the door for the game’s first score as punter Ian Sauter took off and was tackled for a 4-yard loss by Ismail Abdul-Qawee at the Lindsey Wilson 27-yard line.
That set up Hunter Mathis’s 27-yard field goal which staked CU to a 3-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Lindsey Wilson overcame a first-play sack by Cumberland’s Travis Woodall to drive 65 yards in 10 plays to Sauter’s 26-yard tying field goal 2:51 before halftime.
Cumberland’s breakdown happened at the end of the Phoenix’s ensuing possession as punter Matthew Pewitt had to jump for a high snap. Zach Thornton blocked the punt, giving Lindsey Wilson a first down on the CU 20. C.J. Fluker’s 11-yard touchdown run put the Blue Raiders ahead 10-3 22 seconds before halftime.
“Matt did a great job of trying to get the ball and he almost got it off where it didn’t get blocked,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “
Cumberland was held to 165 total yards in falling to 3-5 for the season, 1-5 in the Mid-South Conference.
Lindsey Wilson eventually wore the Phoenix defense down to get 386 yards as the Blue Raiders improved to 7-0, 5-0.
“They got smart enough in the second half… they just decided to get real big and brought seven offensive linemen down and ran it on us,” Mathis said. “It would be smart to do that the rest of the year because they’re really, really, really good at is running the ball. With those seven guys they’ve got a really, really good offensive line.
“They fly around on defense. We did do some good things on offense. We were moving it at times. I thought we didn’t do a great job at play-calling in the red zone that kind of hurt us getting points on the board. We got to a better job. Against a really good football team you got to make sure you put the guys in the best situations to be successful.”
Sauter kicked another 26-yard field goal and Ethan Scott caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Cash in stride for a 20-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Cash, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 181 yards, found Mt. Juliet Christian-graduate Logan Collier in the left flat for a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Collier caught three passes for 45 yards. His fellow former Saints teammates played on defense. Linebacker Darius Hylick had six tackles while his brother David had four stops, including a sack. Freshman defensive back Robbie Spickard of Wilson Central had two stops.
For Cumberland, Woodall led the way with 14 tackles.
“The defense played great,” Mathis said. “They just got wore down in the second half.”
Cumberland will travel to Montgomery, Ala., this coming Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. battle with Faulkner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.