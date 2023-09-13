RED BOILING SPRINGS — The last two weeks have been a couple that Mt. Juliet Christian fans would like to forget.
After a 2-0 start, the Saints have dropped two straight: A Week 3 loss hosting Providence Christian, and now a gut-wrenching 42-12 defeat by Red Boiling Springs last Friday night.
Bulldogs quarterback Aubrey Link was a problem in every facet of the game. He launched off several passing yards, rushed for some more, recorded sacks on defense and was perfect in his kicking performance.
The Saints simply didn’t have someone to match up with his 6-foot-4 240-pound frame.
The issue for the Saints has been offense. Evan Padilla is looking more and more able at quarterback. He completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and an interception with touchdown tosses of 4 yards to K.K. Curtis and a 7-yarder to Andy Griffith.
But as a whole, the offense has sputtered for two weeks in a row. Zach Cartwright, who started the year with a pair of 100-plus-yard rushing attacks, finished with 103 on 12 carries against RBS. This was also his first game without a touchdown.
This would be the perfect time to recuperate, going into the first game of Middle Region play against a surprisingly winless Nashville Christian team.
Many counted the Saints out after a 1-9 season in 2022, but winning two of the first four games proves there is plenty of life in the program.
They’ll see blue-chip prospect Jared Curtis and the Eagles at Nashville Christian at 7 p.m. this Friday.
The Eagles are coming off of a bye week and an 0-3 start.
