The game was played in gusty winds on a muddy Nokes-Lasater Field with intermittent rain which turned into a downpour just as soon as Cumberland washed away a three-game losing streak with a 21-10 homecoming win over Bethel on Saturday afternoon.
With a stiff breeze blowing in from the south, the passing games of both teams were impotent as they combined for 28 yards through the air.
But Cumberland overcame a 10-0 Bethel lead to climb to 4-3 for the season and 2-2 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division. Defending division champion Bethel remained caked in a losing streak which stands at four as the Wildcats fell to 3-5, 0-4.
"It's liquid sunshine because it was an old-fashioned, muddy old running football game," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said from the dry of the pressbox while the skies opened up outside. "I can't say enough about how our defense played and about how our offensive line decided, 'we're going to take the game over and, hey, give it to the fullback and we'll see what happens'.
"After we spotted them 10 points, they didn't have a threat after that."
De'Ontay Tate was Bethel's only yards producer, rushing for 133 yards on 25 carries. His 39-yard run on the Wildcats' first offensive play helped flip the field for the visitors, who cashed a possession later with Rodrigo Campos' 23-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
Cumberland quarterback Joseph Rushin threw an interception to Kylan Woods. Stavons Wilkes ran 59 yards to the end zone two plays later to build a 10-0 Bethel lead.
But the Phoenix dominated from then on, ignited by a 30-yard interception return by Tony Bennett which brought Cumberland to within 10-7.
With the wind at his back, Noah Mason's ensuing kickoff sailed into the end zone for a touchback, putting Bethel in bad field position. When the Wildcats had to punt into the breeze, a personal-foul penalty on the visitors gave Cumberland a start on the BU 33.
A diet of Telvin Rucker runs in which he pushed the pile resulted in his 5-yard go-ahead touchdown 5:37 before halftime for a 14-10 lead.
The game of field position continued throughout the second half. Cumberland ran off 17 straight offensive plays, covering just 41 yards, but culminating in a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Rushin in which nearly the entire pile landed in the end zone 59 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The weather forecast called for rain. But it was the wind which affected the contest.
"It's probably the only time in my coaching career that I paid attention to the win," Mathis said. "We did weird things with it, especially in the second half as we took the wind to our face in the third quarter, knowing if we needed it, we needed the wind in the fourth quarter. It hampered them in the fourth quarter. They had to throw the ball, and you can't throw in it. It was 25 miles per hour, gusting to 40. There was no hope in it.
"It was to our advantage because we weathered the storm in the third quarter and didn't let them use the wind. Then it was a matter of play field position and don't give them anything big."
Friday rain left the field waterlogged and pregame warmups, followed by the game, chewed up the field to the point halftime homecoming ceremonies were held on the sideline tarp rather than out on the grass.
"Luckily, the rain held off," Mathis said. "It's just coming down now. I can't imagine if we had to play in this what it would be like. We were lucky the rain held off, but the wind was no joke."
Both teams emphasized the run game. Bethel quarterback Christian Arrambide completed only 1 of his 11 passes and threw two interceptions. Rushin hit 6 of 13 for just 21 yards with the one pickoff. Each team fumbled just once with Cumberland losing its loose ball (a turnover forced by former Watertown star Vonte Bates). Each team had two turnovers, but to Mathis, it felt like a win.
"At the beginning of the game, I knew whoever won the turnover deal would win the game, and we won the turnover deal," Mathis said.
Arrambide played in place of former Wilson Central quarterback Blake Meadors. Bethel's head coach is Mt. Juliet native Michael Jasper. BU recruits heavily in this area with several Wilson County players on its roster.
"We're in-state rivals," Mathis said. "We're the only teams from Tennessee and it started getting a little chippy, and our kids kept their cool. And that was a huge deal because they would have some positive things go for them, and then they would shoot themselves in the foot with penalties. They had a bunch of penalties (14 for 126 yards while Cumberland was flagged six times for 72).
"I'm so thankful that our kids really held it together and kept their composure because I think that helped us win the ballgame."
Cumberland will conclude its three-game homestand at 1:30 p.m. this coming Saturday when Pikeville comes to Nokes-Lasater for Senior Day. The Phoenix will follow that with two road games to finish the season.
Cumberland 21, Bethel 10
Bethel 3 7 0 0--10
Cumberland 0 14 0 7--21
First quarter
Bethel--Rodrigo Campos 23 FG, 3:07.
Second quarter
Bethel--Stevons Wilkes 59 run (Campos kick), 10:12.
Cumberland--Tony Bennett 30 interception return (Robbie Brewington kick), 8:04.
Cumberland--Telvin Rucker 5 run (Brewington kick), 5:37.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland--Joseph Rushin 1 run (Brewington kick), 14:01.
Team statistics
Beth. Cumb.
First downs 11 12
Rushes-yards 48-224 58-142
Passing yards 7 21
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-11-2 6-13-1
Punts-avg. 10-31.9 8-35.0
Penalties-yards 14-126 6-72
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Bethel: De'Ontay Tate 25-133, Stavons Wilkes 8-70, Caleb Nelson 1-19, Christian Arrambide 12-7. Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 15-59, Treylon Sheppard 11-34, Joseph Rushin 10-15, Ian Hafner 1-14.
PASSING--Bethel: Christian Arrambide 1-11-2--7. Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 6-13-1--21
RECEIVING--Bethel: Dieuly Aristilde 1-7. Cumberland: Shaw Niblett 2-8, Kendall Johnson 2-4, Ty Jobe 1-5, Ian Hafner 1-4.
