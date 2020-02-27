Local hunt helps control predators

If Snowball or Rover suddenly goes missing from your back yard, there’s a chance you’ve been visited by a coyote.
It happens more and more in suburbs throughout Middle Tennessee, as the coyote population grows and they invade residential areas where cats and small dogs are easy prey.
The results of a recent one-day predator hunt in and around Wilson County indicate how fast the local coyote population is growing: 39 were killed, a major increase over the average of 23 killed in each of the past three annual hunts.
“There are more and more coyotes in this area,” says Watertown’s Marc Larese, a representative of FoxPro Game Calls and host of the fourth annual Camboy Outdoors Predator Hunt. “There are also more bobcats; we just don’t see them as often.”
In addition to the 39 coyotes, seven bobcats were collected in the hunt.
“You’ll never completely get rid of coyotes once they move in,” Larese says. “All that can be done is try to control their numbers. Even hunting doesn’t reduce their population long-term, because they are so prolific. They reproduce faster than they can be removed.”
Coyotes, an invasive species that began migrating into Tennessee from the Southwest some four decades ago, proved highly adaptive.
Today they are common sights everywhere, including urban areas.
Last year a coyote was found lurking in the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.
While coyotes rarely present a threat to humans, they are known to prey on domestic pets and can devastate small-game populations. They also catch wild turkeys, and take a heavy toll on new-born deer.
Wildlife studies have found that coyotes kill over 50% of fawns in some areas.
Fifty-nine two-man teams of hunters from across the state participated in the recent hunt. The biggest coyote weighed 44 pounds, checked in by Brian Smith and Luke Stinnett. The biggest bobcat weighed 23.1 pounds and was tagged by John Blankenship and Keith Gull.
Bobcat pelts are valuable, as are coyote pelts to a lesser extent.
That’s why Larese holds the predator hunt in the winter when the pelts are in their prime. A local furrier collects the animals for their pelts.
“We consider the hunt beneficial from all aspects,” Larese says. “It helps control the predator population, it is a challenging outdoor activity, and the pelts are an economic resource. Many of the pelts collected in Wilson County are marketed to China, Russia and the Ukraine.”
“Predator hunting is becoming more popular every year,” he says. “There’s no greater outdoor challenge than trying to call in a coyote or bobcat.”
••••••••
Local archer on target: Watertown’s Hunter Larese helped his collegiate archery team win a Gold Medal in a recent national competition.
The University of the Cumberland in Williamsburg, Ky., finished in first place. Larese, a freshman member of the team, was eighth among 200 archers competing in the individual Bow-Hunting Class.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.