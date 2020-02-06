Local outdoor show big hit

The Tennessee Boat and Fishing Expo, one of the region’s premier outdoors shows, was held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds last weekend and was a huge success for the third straight year.
The show had been held at the State Fairgrounds in Nashville for decades prior to relocating to Lebanon.
Show organizers say the sprawling Expo Center is roomier and better suited for the hundreds of booths and the wide array of exhibits — from dozens of new boat models to the latest fishing and camping gear — along with plenty of parking.
Last week’s show offered something for every outdoorsman, with gear and tackle ranging from proven old standards new items just on the market.
Every year I look for something new and different. This year’s find was a fishing rod protector called Rod ArmorZ.
It fits over every type of rod and offers protection from “everything except a slammed car door,” according to a company spokesman. “For $8 you can protect a $300 rod.”
The rod protector is manufactured in Texas and has been on the market for about six years in various venues around the country. It made its Middle Tennessee debut at the Expo. Information is available at www.rodarmoz.com
An entire section of the arena was devoted to boats — from luxury cruisers to elaborate bass boats, pontoon boats and kayaks and canoes.
Kayaks have exploded in popularity in recent years, both for fishing and recreational paddling. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has implemented safety rules specifically for kayakers, and during the show it conducted boating safety seminars.
The TWRA had a booth manned by Agency personnel to answer questions ranging from kayak safety requirements to invasive silver carp.
Other booths featured outdoor cooking, food products, taxidermy and camping gear.
Daily seminars were conducted on sonar techniques, river trout fishing, spider rigs, winter sauger fishing and catfishing.
One of the seminar speakers was noted Dale Hollow Lake smallmouth guide Bobby Gentry. Gentry has earned a national reputation for catching big smallmouth bass in the lake the produced a world record, and wintertime is prime time.
Trips can be booked at www.bobbygentry.com
Gentry has authored an eagerly-anticipated book about fishing, scheduled for publication this spring.
An annual and popular show exhibitor is Billy Flatt, who charters trips for big rockfish. He can be reached at NashvillefishingCharters.com or 615-812-2091. Billy supplies boat, bait and tackle, and is famous for hauling in monster rockfish from Percy Priest Lake and other area waters.
A couple of the area’s best-known carppie guides were on hand: Brian Carper (briancarper.com) and Mark Travis (mark@crappieguideservices.com). Both specialize in catching Percy Priest and Old Hickory slabs year-round.
Travis conducted a show seminar on catching deep-water crappie.
The annual show provides a break from the winter blahs and reminds us that spring is not far off.
It’s a great pre-season kickoff.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
