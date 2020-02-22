Local racer Brawley optimistic but cautious

During his more than three decades of racing, Mt. Juliet’s Mike Brawley has seen his share of caution flags.
When one flutters, it means slow down and proceed with care.
That’s Brawley’s approach to the new management at Fairgrounds Speedway, where he and son Austin will be racing this season. He’s proceeding with caution.
“We attended the meeting awhile back to hear what they had to say, and I still have some questions,” Brawly says, referring to Track Enterprises, which assumed control of the facility during the off-season.
“For example, I don’t know what they’re going to pay,” Brawley says. “That’s a big question for those of us who race out of our own pockets. Racing gets more expensive every year, which means the racing purse becomes more important. I also want to know how many races they plan to run, because we have to plan our budget around that.
“I’m optimistic about the new management, and I want the track to do well,” adds Brawley, whose father John also raced at the Fairgrounds. “But I’m still waiting for answers about certain things.”
Fellow Mt. Juliet resident Andy Johnson, a former track champion whose son Chase is a rising young talent, agrees.
“They talk a good game,” Johnson says of the Illinois-based management company. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Johnson became disillusioned with the former track promoters toward the end of last season and said he wouldn’t race under them anymore. Now, with the track under the new management, he plans to return.
As for the Brawleys, both farther and son will compete this season, Austin in Late Models and Mike in Pro Mods.
“We’re looking forward to it,” says Mike, who won the track’s quarter-mile title in 1987 and later finished runner-up to Bobby Hamilton in the premier series. “I’ve been racing there for a long time and I’m always excited going into a new season.”
The Brawleys race out of the famed the Wayne Day Enterprises shop in Millersville. Day has provided rides for many of the area’s top racers, a number of whom went on to NASCAR success.
“Nobody knows more about racing and race cars than Wayne Day,” Brawley says. “He builds great cars and we have a great team that includes some of Bobby Hamilton’s former crewmen.”
Austin , who two years ago was named the track’s Most Improved Driver, had a good season last year although he didn’t win a race. He posted three solid 3rds, and won four poles in five attempts.
“We had fast cars but had some trouble due to inverted lineups,” Mike says. “I’ve never been a fan of inverted starts (putting faster qualifiers in the rear to start the race) because you tear up a lot of stuff trying to get through the field. The promoters think it makes the racing more exciting, but I hope the new people will do away with.”
Austin, who attended Middle Tennessee State University as an aerospace engineering major, knows he can’t win every race. But he says he expects to be competitive in every one.
The same goes for chasing a championship: he expects to be in contention.
“I’m not going to pay any attention to (championship) points until toward the end of the season,” he says. “Then we’ll see how it goes.”
Mike says he “inherited the love of racing from my dad, and I guess I passed it on to Austin. Racing has always been a big part of our family. I put Austin in a quarter-midget car when he was six, and he was racing trucks at Highland Rim by 13. He took to it naturally. He’s already a better driver than I was.”
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
