As a high-scoring guard for Wilson Central and Green Hill, Sydnee Richetto never played in the TSSAA girls state tournament.
But she will be on the Murphy Center floor, where the high school championships have been played for nearly half a century, tonight when her Wofford College Terriers face Middle Tennessee State in the WNIT. The 8 p.m. tipoff is to accommodate the boys state tournament, whose six games today have been moved up 30 minutes to help the home team.
Richetto, a true freshman, has played in 25 games, all off the bench. She averages 4.3 points and is 19-of-48 from 3-point range.
Ironically, Richetto’s older sister, Kaylee, is a softball player for MTSU.
But March Madness is generally considered to be the NCAA tournament. And on the women’s side are a couple of Wilson County connections.
Richetto’s predecessor as Wilson Central’s 3-point sniper, Kendall Spray, is playing in the Big Dance for the first time in her six-year college career, including five full seasons as an active player thanks to the free COVID-19 year, covering three schools. One of the state’s and nation’s top 3-point shooters as a high schooler, she is among the nation’s top collegiate long-range specialists, among both active players and alltime.
Her Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, ranked in the top-25 most of the season and standing 29-2, are the No. 12 seed the Spokane Regional and will face Virginia Tech in College Park, Md., tomorrow afternoon. The winner will face either Delaware or host Maryland on Sunday.
Playing in a system which seems tailor-made to her skills, Spray has started 6 of 31 games, averages 11.1 points and leads the Eagles with a .451 shooting percentage from 3-point land on 97-of-215 shooting.
Also in the women’s big dance is Mercer, coached by Susie Gardner (Mt. Juliet High Class of 1982), who has the Bears in the NCAAs for the fourth time in her 11 seasons at the Macon, Ga., school.
Their opponent for Saturday’s noon opener televised nationally by ABC (WKRN Channel 2) is the legendary Connecticut program in Storrs. Though an uncharacteristically-low No. 2 seed this year at 25-5, the spoils of the Huskies’ 11 national championships will be evident throughout Gampel Pavilion.
Mercer is 23-6 and seeded 15th in the Bridgeport Region.
The winner will face either Central Florida or Florida on Monday.
In the men’s game, though there are no known Wilson County connections to the NCAA tournament, an old hand is still playing deep into March.
Cliff Ellis, who coached Cumberland Junior College for three seasons (1972-75) before embarking on a long Division I run, led Coastal Carolina into a postseason game last night against Maryland-Eastern Shore in The Basketball Classic, which has replaced the CollegeInsider.com tournament.
Ellis is in his 15th season at the Conway, S.C., school and 48th as a college head coach, which began in Lebanon with Cumberland, whose playing floor inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena is named for him. He has more than 800 wins in DI and is nearing 900 overall.
The Chanticleers were 16-13 this season going into last night’s game.
