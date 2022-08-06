Local trio helps win national soccer championship

Wilson Central’s Jacob Blue (left) and Zack Anderson (right) and Green Hill’s Davis McQueen (middle) with their medals and championship trophy after their Tennessee United Soccer Club won the US Club Soccer National Premier championship last month in Colorado.

 Submitted

Wilson Central soccer players Zack Anderson and Jacob Blue and Green Hill’s Davis McQueen were part of the Tennessee United Soccer Club 03/04 boys NPL team which won the US Club Soccer National Premier League national championship last month in Commerce City, Colo.

The team qualified for nationals by winning the South Atlantic Region championship in Atlanta in February.

