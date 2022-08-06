Local trio helps win national soccer championship

Wilson Central soccer players Zack Anderson and Jacob Blue and Green Hill’s Davis McQueen were part of the Tennessee United Soccer Club 03/04 boys NPL team which won the US Club Soccer National Premier League national championship last month in Commerce City, Colo.
The team qualified for nationals by winning the South Atlantic Region championship in Atlanta in February.
They are regular starters on a team that went 14-0 to win the West conference of its league, then went 3-0 in the regionals, capped by a win over the top team from the East in the championship game.
The team went 5-0 in Colorado to cap a 22-0 season. They beat teams from Minnesota, California and Nebraska in pool play before beating another California team in the semifinals and a Chicago squad in the championship game. The championship game was tied 1-1 after regulation and 20 minutes of extra time. Tennessee won on the sixth penalty kick.
Several teams brought in U19 players who have already played a year of college soccer. But the TUSC took its original team of high school seniors, who played their prep seasons in the spring after winning the regional and had just one scrimmage under its belt before going to nationals. Unlike Tennessee, most states play club soccer in the spring.
