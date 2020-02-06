Long aces Five Oaks No. 8 hole By THE LEBANON DEMOCRAT Feb 6, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Long hit a hole-in-one last Friday afternoon, the shot coming on the No. 8 hole at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club. Long covered the par-3, 98-yard hole with a gap wedge.Bill Jennings and Phillip Morehead witnessed the shot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Decision draws near on sales tax referendum Parents, athletes plead for exception to Green Hill rezoning State bill could require centralized dispatch for 911 calls Forget Pence, senators, Graham investigation must happen The carcinogens in kids' products Failed coup of a failing establishment Commanders go the distance late to edge MJCA Friendship girls escape upset bid by improved MJCA Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebanon resident watches son punt in Super BowlAll charges against Moss dismissedDavid L. BoykinEncore Theatre performing 'The Wizard of Oz' for one weekend onlyWilson County declared Second Amendment sanctuaryAt Green Hill High, views of new coach, principal alignPlanning commission approves site plan for Lebanon PopeyesCommission candidates hit the campaign trail (copy)Elk poacher charged with illegal killAD says coaches needed at new Green Hill High School Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 8 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 11 La Leche League of Portland Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
