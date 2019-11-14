LIBERTY -- Southside's boys broke a tie in the final minute Tuesday night to beat host DeKalb West 32-28 for their first win of the season.
The Saints broke the 28-28 deadlock and got a couple of stops before Quin Long iced the win with two free throws to cap his 15-point night. He also had 12 rebounds as Southside improved to 1-5 going into tonight's game at West Wilson following the girls' 6 p.m. contest.
Southside led 14-7 following the first quarter, 18-13 at halftime and 26-20 going into the fourth.
Caden Webber scored six points for the Saints while Gus Parker finished with five, Freddie Robertson four and Trevor Sanford two.
Winfree Bryant beats Watertown
Winfree Bryant's boys rolled to a 42-30 win over visiting Watertown on Monday night.
The Aviators led 6-1 following the first quarter, 18-9 at halftime and 33-13 going into the fourth.
K.K. West tossed in 10 points to lead Winfree Bryant while Elijah Shreeve scored nine and JaMichael Mitchell eight.
J.J. Goodall led all scorers with 12 points for the Purple Tigers while Bret Price pitched in 10.
Winfree Bryant will travel across town to take on Walter J. Baird on Thursday night.
Mt. Juliet Middle boys hand Baird first loss
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's boys breezed to a 56-34 win over visiting Walter J. Baird, handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season, Monday night at Tommy Martin Gym.
The Golden Bears led 15-5 following the first quarter, 31-15 at halftime and 41-25 through three periods as the Blue Devils dropped to 2-1.
Kenny Ellis threw in three 3-pointers on his way to 19 points for Mt. Juliet while Cooper Aloner fired in 14 and Trey Majors 10. Niko Dulfie added eight points, Garner Pfeiffer a three and Avery Fisher two.
Christian Frewin threw in 13 points for Walter J. Baird while Easton Spurlock scored seven, Drew East five, Brent Duke and Kalib Gilbert three each, Chase McConnell two and Dameon Calloway a free throw.
