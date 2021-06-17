Longtime LHS cross country coach Engle steps down

Marc Engle, the dean of Lebanon High School coaches, has stepped down as head cross country coach after nearly 20 years at the helm.
An assistant at LHS since 1997, he took over cross country and, with current Green Hill coach David Glasscock, track around 2002 when Jason Welch left both positions for a basketball job at Riverdale.
Welch left RHS soon after for a long tenure at Macon County and is now at Tullahoma.
Engle, struggling with health issues in recent years, stepped down as head track coach several years ago but still helps with the program, which is now led by Alan Ford. Jeremy (J.D.) Lakeman, an assistant with both programs, will take over cross country.
“Time to pass things on and step back a little bit,” said Engle, 65, who plans to help when he can. “I’ll stay around if they need some things.
“It’s time. Not the way (his wife) Miss Melody expected to spend retirement, carting me around.”
During a period of instability when every other athletic program at LHS went through coaching changes, Engle was there with track and cross country. Boys’ basketball coach Jim McDowell, entering his 11th season, will become LHS’ senior coach, followed by 10th-year volleyball coach Adrienne Dotson.
“It’s been one of the great things to see,” said LHS athletic director Zach Martin, who has been at the school 11 years. “He’s there for his kids. He’s there for them all. It doesn’t matter if they’re one of the best or one of the lower-tier runners, pole vaulters, jumpers… He’s going to spend the same amount of time and energy with them.
“He doesn’t show any amount of favoritism. He’s going to be missed.”
The Terre Haute, Ind., native guided numerous Blue Devil and Lady Devil runners to TSSAA championships. Early on, it was Clay Hannah who finished in the top five in cross country three straight years. He retires after watching his latest protege, Aiden Britt, win the state cross country championship last fall and the 3,200-meter run last month.
