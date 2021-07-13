Lovelace drives in Series winner for LGSA 8U Lady Devils

CLARKSVILLE — Noa Lovelace’s single to center field scored the walk-off run to lift the Lady Devils to the 8U United States Girls Fastpitch World Series championship with a 12-11 win over Mt. Juliet.
The Lady Devils, comprised of all-stars from the Lebanon Girls Softball Association against players from other recreation leagues, led by five runs when play was stopped by bad weather. After play resumed, Mt. Juliet rallied to tie the score 11-11 and was one out from getting out of the final scheduled inning. But Sadie Donegan and Hadley Williams singled to bring up Lovelace, who ripped a single to center for the winner.
Lovelace had earlier doubled twice and homered while Mileigh Silcox tripled and doubled. Jai’la Kelly doubled as she, Donegan, Silcox, Stella Scott and Mariah Ibine each had two hits.
LGSA shut out Greenbrier Pixies and romped past the Cheetahs 16-1 in pool play last Friday before entering pool play Saturday. The Lady Devils defeated the Cheetas again 15-0, Mt. Juliet 15-10 and Lake Cumberland (Ky.) 16-2 to set up the championship game.
Earlier, the Lady Devils finished third in the USGF Rec Ball Scramble in Tullahoma on June 12 and the USGF State Tournament in Columbia on June 19-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.