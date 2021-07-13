Lovelace drives in Series winner for LGSA 8U Lady Devils

Members of the USGF 8U World Series champion Lady Devils of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association are (front row) Jaci Andrews, Gracie Patton, Stella Scott, Henley Simmons, Sadie Donegan, Noa Lovelace and Emmalee Bringhurst; second row, Mariah Ibine, Jai’la Kelly, Hannah Martel, Mileigh Silcox, Hadley Williams and Adalyn Pfountz. On the back row are coaches Cory Lovelace, Sean Simmons, Tim Pfountz and Amber Huffines.

 Submitted

CLARKSVILLE — Noa Lovelace’s single to center field scored the walk-off run to lift the Lady Devils to the 8U United States Girls Fastpitch World Series championship with a 12-11 win over Mt. Juliet.

The Lady Devils, comprised of all-stars from the Lebanon Girls Softball Association against players from other recreation leagues, led by five runs when play was stopped by bad weather. After play resumed, Mt. Juliet rallied to tie the score 11-11 and was one out from getting out of the final scheduled inning. But Sadie Donegan and Hadley Williams singled to bring up Lovelace, who ripped a single to center for the winner.

Lovelace had earlier doubled twice and homered while Mileigh Silcox tripled and doubled. Jai’la Kelly doubled as she, Donegan, Silcox, Stella Scott and Mariah Ibine each had two hits.

LGSA shut out Greenbrier Pixies and romped past the Cheetahs 16-1 in pool play last Friday before entering pool play Saturday. The Lady Devils defeated the Cheetas again 15-0, Mt. Juliet 15-10 and Lake Cumberland (Ky.) 16-2 to set up the championship game.

Earlier, the Lady Devils finished third in the USGF Rec Ball Scramble in Tullahoma on June 12 and the USGF State Tournament in Columbia on June 19-20.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.