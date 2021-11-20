Loveless resigns as CU offensive coordinator

Cumberland offensive coordinator Broc Loveless submitted his letter of resignation following the final game of the season last Saturday.
His last day will be November 30.
“It is with mixed emotions that Broc Loveless will resign as our offensive coordinator,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “Broc has been at Cumberland University for the past 10 years. He has been a player, graduate assistant, assistant coach and offensive coordinator. He has done so much for our community and program and we wish him nothing but continued success in his new future.”
Loveless came to Cumberland as a quarterback and worked his way into a role by his redshirt freshman season. He played in 32 career games, rushing for 1,520 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing for 1,774 yards and 15 TDs, splitting time throughout his career with Reed Gurchiek. He led the club in rushing and scoring as a junior and senior, collecting 750 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and 547 yards and eight TDs as a senior. He played in all 22 games in his final two years at Cumberland.
After his playing career ended in 2014, he spent two seasons at NCAA Division III Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., working with defensive backs in 2015 and wide receivers in 2016. He served as the team’s video coordinator and assistant recruiting coordinator during his time with the Big Blue before returning to Cumberland as a graduate assistant in 2017. He quickly rose through the ranks earning a fulltime assistant position as the quarterbacks coach and then being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.
He helped develop 14 offense players that garnered either first or second team all-conference honors since 2017. The offense finished 10th in the NAIA in 2020 in rushing offense averaging 221.9 yards per game and tallied 1,553 yards on the ground.
Loveless has coached first team Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division running backs Treylon Sheppard and Telvin Rucker. In the 2020 season delayed until spring of ’21, Sheppard earned NAIA All-American honorable mention honors after becoming the first CU running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in the past nine seasons. In 2018, Rucker rushed for eight touchdowns and 691 yards on 142 carries.
He is a two-time graduate of Cumberland University. He earned his bachelor’s in health and human performance with minors in strength and conditioning and health from Cumberland in 2014 and received his master’s degree in sports management at Cumberland in December 2018.
Loveless is married to Friendship Christian girls’ basketball coach Chelsey Loveless, a former CU basketball standout.
Four Phoenix earn All-MSC Bluegrass Division honorsJace Capps was named to the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division first team and James Christian, Treylon Sheppard and Champ Leddon each earned second team all-conference honors, released by the league office Thursday.
Capps was a force from his defensive end position this season. He finished third on the team in tackles with 53. He registered 12 sacks this season which is third-most in the NAIA by an individual player. He picked up four sacks in on the road at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson and two apiece against Florida Memorial and Georgetown. Capps led the team in tackles for a loss with 21.5 and forced two fumbles this season. Capps earned Second Team honors in 2019.
Sheppard and Christian were the feature backs for Cumberland this season. The duo combined for 853 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Christian led the team in rushing yards with 467 on just 92 carries for an average of 5.1 yards per carry. He had a breakout game against Campbellsville when he rushed for a career-high 229 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. He earned Mis-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week one time this year.
Sheppard carried the ball 122 times for 386 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He picked up two touchdowns against Florida Memorial on 20 touches early in the season and had a season-high 79 yards in the upset victory over the Cumberlands in October. Sheppard was named MSC Bluegrass Division First Team last season as well as NAIA All-American honorable mention.
Leddon led the team in tackles this season with 79, 41 tackles he made solo. He picked up two sacks this season and 10.5 sacks for a loss. He earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week against the Cumberlands posting 12 tackles and two for a loss. He recorded three games this season with double-digit tackles. Leddon also scored one touchdown on his only interception of the season against Georgetown.
Also named first-team All-Bluegrass were former Watertown star Vonte Bates, a Bethel defensive back, and Mt. Juliet Christian-graduate David Hylick, a defensive lineman at division champion and top-ranked Lindsey Wilson.
Cumberland had 25 football athletes receive Academic All Mid-South Conference honors. In order to receive the honor student-athletes must be a sophomore in the classroom and have above a 3.25 cumulative grade-point-average.
Ryan Brown, Nicholas Burge, Dylan Carpenter, Morgan Cates, Keon Fogg, Ian Hafner, Cole Hill, Malik Huddleston, Jamir Johnson, Champ Leddon, Ronaldo Marmolejo, Jaythan Marsh, Cameron Marshall, Hunter Mathis, Joshua Mathis, Nathan Mathis, Stephen Mathis, Austin Nunley, Brandon Pace Jr., Jessie Parrish, Matthew Pewitt, Andrew Reed, Bret Robinson, Will Romero and Alex Valdez all received Academic All Mid-South Conference honors.
