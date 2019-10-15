LWC puts up Dukes in 48-6 win over Phoenix

COLUMBIA, Ky. -- No. 10 Lindsey Wilson College defeated Cumberland 48-6 Saturday afternoon.
The Cumberland (3-2, 1-1 MSC) offense accumulated 261 yards of total offense and the defense forced one interception that lead to the only Phoenix score.
Quarterback Joseph Rushin completed 12 of 18 passes for 92 yards. Running back Telvin Rucker collected 73 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Kendall Johnson had two carries for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown. Johnson also had five catches for 51 yards.
Tyler Tate and Jon Carrothers each registered 11 total tackles in the game with Tate intercepting one pass. Jace Capps picked up two sacks on the game. Champ Leddon recorded seven tackles and forced one fumble while Malik Trollinger also picked up seven total tackles.
Lindsey Wilson (6-0, 3-0 MSC) threw for 316 yards on the day and collected 493 yards of total offense. The defense held the Phoenix offense to 14 first downs all day and had two takeaways.
Blue Raiders quarterback Cameron Dukes picked apart the Cumberland defense, going 17-of-21 for 247 yards and five touchdown passes to three different receivers. Jay Gaudlock pulled in six catches and three touchdowns on 99 yards receiving. Josh Lewis also had four catches for 49 yards and one touchdowns. Del'von Dunn had the most rushing yards for the Blue Raiders with 50 and registered one touchdown late in the game.
Lindsey Wilson third-and-goal try by the Blue Raiders.
On the next Lindsey possession, quarterback Cameron Dukes found Jay Gaudlock over the middle for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
The Phoenix offense finally started to break through the Blue Raiders defense when Telvin Rucker got loose for a 28-yard rush after the Lindsey kickoff went out of bounds. Rushin found Ian Spence for a 10-yard completion. A false start call on third down backed up the Phoenix offense to the 26-yard line for a Robbie Brewington field goal attempt of 43 yards that he missed.
The Phoenix defense settled into the game after the first couple of Lindsey possessions. After a Helman Garcia punt pinned the Blue Raiders inside their own 10-yard line, Jace Capps picked up a big sack on third down forcing Lindsey to punt from inside the 5-yard line.
On the ensuing Phoenix possession, Rushin completed a 26-yard pass down the sideline to Shaw Niblett to put Cumberland at the 8-yard line. Lindsey's defense stood Cumberland up on four straight rushing attempts on the goal line, turning over the ball to the Raiders at the 2-yard line.
After a couple of rushes gave Lindsey some breathing room, Dukes found Terrill Cole Jr. for 34 yards and on the very next play hit Josh Lewis wide open along the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown pass giving the Blue Raiders a 21-0 lead at the half.
Lindsey scored quick to open the second half as quarterback Dukes found a wide open Jay Gaudlock for 39-yard touchdown pass.
The Phoenix offense got something going on the next drive with the swing pass, but the offense stalled in the red zone for another field-goal attempt that kicker Noah Mason missed wide right.
The Lindsey Wilson offense could not move the ball as the Phoenix forced a punt, but the Blue Raiders punter Jared Dougherty passed it to a wide open Eddie Davis on a fake to give the Blue Raiders a first down and to extend the drive. Lindsey Wilson capitalized on the second chance and Dukes completed a touchdown pass to Gaudlock for his third scoring catch of the game.
Dukes converted on his fifth touchdown pass of the game to Jaleel Warren after a five-play drive.
In the fourth quarter, Tyler Tate intercepted new Lindsey quarterback Payton Veraldi at the Lindsey 49-yard line. Cumberland took advantage as Kendall Johnson broke loose for a 43-yard touchdown rush. The extra point was missed to bring it to 42-6.
Lindsey Wilson responded after a big kickoff return by Jaylen Boyd for 50 yards. Running back Ben Abrell collected rushes of 10 and 21 yards and finally pushed in a 1-yard rush for the touchdown.
Blue Raider Marcellus Campbell intercepted new Cumberland quarterback Jacob Croasman on the ensuing Cumberland possession to give the Blue Raiders the ball back at their own 33-yard line. Capps recorded his third sack of the game on the next Lindsey possession to force the Raiders to punt the ball back.
Croasman was intercepted again by Campbell after it went off the fingertips of the Cumberland receiver.
Cumberland will be back at home this Saturday to take on No. 11 the University of the Cumberlands. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.
