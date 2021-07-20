SAVANNAH — Lebanon Youth Baseball’s 11-12-year-old major-league all-stars finished seventh out of 16 teams in the Dixie Youth OZone state tournament over the weekend.
Kingston knocked Lebanon out of the tournament with an 8-4 verdict Saturday. Earlier in the day, LYB stayed alive with a 5-3 win over the Centerville team which had knocked Lebanon into the loser’s bracket in the opening round. A 13-2 triumph over South Madison last Friday sent Lebanon into Saturday’s play.
Kingston 8, Lebanon 4Kingston scored five times with two out in the top of the sixth inning to decide the game.
Lebanon starter Kaden Buchanan struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings before reaching his pitching limit, leaving in a 3-3 tie. Hunter Grissim came on and took the loss.
Grissim, Madden Gravens, Carter Mull, Jackson Harris and Blake Waldorf had hits for Lebanon.
Lebanon 5, Centerville 3Waldorf picked up the win on the mound as he, Grissim, Gravens, Harris, Mull, Kasyn Smith and Turner Davis had hits. Jones, Mull and Parker Ezell drew bases-loaded walks.
Lebanon 13, S. Madison 2Ezell was the winning pitcher as Grissim, Gravens, Waldorf, Buchanan, Harris, Jones, Smith, Davis, Bull, Parker Baines and Dyce Davis had hits.
Centerville 8, Lebanon 4 (Thursday)Waldorf allowed just one hit and no earned runs in five innings before Buchanan came on. Lebanon trailed 3-2 going into the sixth before Centerville scored five times to break the game open.
Grissim, Harris, Waldorf, Buchanan and Gravens collected hits.
