LYB 6U finishes fourth in Dixie Youth World Series

Members of the Lebanon Youth Baseball 6U all-star team which finished fourth in the Dixie Youth East Regional A World Series are Braxton O’Conner, Gavin Pfountz, Weston Wilkerson, Tristian MacFarlane, Braxtin Corley, Jude Wills, Isaiah Ibine, Damon Roach, Seth Moses, D.J. Harrell, Will Harrell and Enzo Cavanaugh. Coaches are Jeremy Hunley, Wes Wilkerson, Brandon Corley and Corey Wills.

ROCKWOOD — Lebanon Youth Baseball’s 6-under all-stars finished fourth in the Dixie Youth East Regional A World Series last weekend.

LYB defeated Boger City (N.C.) 11-2 and North Macon (Ga.) 7-5 before falling 6-4 to Perry County (Ga.) last Saturday.

