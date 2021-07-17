Lebanon Youth Baseball’s 8U Coach-Pitch all-stars finished third in the Little League state tournament at Gallatin’s Municipal Park earlier this week.
LYB beat Johnson County 9-2 Tuesday before outscoring Columbia 14-10 Thursday. Later on Thursday, Lebanon was eliminated by the Clarksville Nationals 12-9. The Nationals had knocked Lebanon into the loser’s bracket with a 15-7 eight-inning verdict Monday.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s 12U OZone team was playing for its season yesterday afternoon against Madison South in the Dixie Youth state tournament in Savannah. Lebanon fell into the loser’s bracket Thursday with an 8-3 loss to Centerville, which widened a 2-1 game with a run in the fifth inning and blew it open with five in the sixth.
If Lebanon won yesterday, it could play two games today to stay alive, needing to win four times to reach the championship round Monday and a fifth time to force the “if necessary” game.
