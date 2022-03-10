Machibroda earns MSC Player of the Week honor

Cumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda was named the Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week, the league office released on Monday.
The senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan had a big week hitting .375 with four home runs and 13 RBIs across four games. He also scored seven runs in the four Phoenix wins.
In the mid-week game against Milligan hit a solo home run and scored twice. He hit a three-run homer and drove in four total runs in the first of a three-game series at Shawnee State and doubled and drove in one run in the second contest. He hit two homers, two-run and three-run shots, and had seven RBIs in the series finale against the Bears
This marks the first weekly honor of the season and first of his career for Machibroda and Cumberland’s third for the year.
The Phoenix will host No. 11 Cumberlands in a noon doubleheader today and a noon single game Friday in an MSC series moved up a day due to bad weather forecasted for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.